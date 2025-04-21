NIVEA introduced its new brand ambassadors as the summer heat rose at the Nivea Skin Haus, an event held in Antipolo on April 8.

These ambassadors, called the Nivea Circle of Trust, include content creators Bella Madamba, Joselle Alandy, and David Leoy; beauty queens Nicole Cordoves and Ayn Bernos, Drag Race Philippines Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole, actor Anton Vinzon, and host Martin Javier.

Rounding out the list is FAMAS award-winning actress Janine Gutierrez, practically showbiz royalty as her two grandmothers are “Superstar” Nora Aunor and “Asia’s Queen of Songs” Pilita Corrales. The actress lost both grandmothers over the past couple of weeks.

These clouds were yet to descend when we got to talk to Ms. Gutierrez during the event. She said that for Holy Week, she was just staying in Manila (as it turned out, her grandmothers’ wakes and funerals were held at Heritage Park during Holy Week), and she shared with us her summer skincare routine.

“I’m super low-maintenance. Lazy girl routine. That’s what works for me,” she said in a group interview. “I just use the Nivea Luminous 630 line,” she said. “It’s two steps in the morning and then two steps at night. That’s it.”

The line contains Thiamidol, which reduces dark spots, and has hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump up the skin.

Ms. Gutierrez says that she takes care of her skin because, “I really don’t like wearing makeup if I don’t have work. I associate make-up with work,” she said. When she’s not working, “I really just want to go barefaced,” she said. “I feel confident when I see the results. I can face anyone.”

FOCUS ON BRIGHTENING

Nikki Seelen, marketing director for Beiersdorf Philippines pointed out during a presentation that Nivea has been in the Philippines since 1906 — Beiersdorf, its parent company, was founded in 1882.

In the Philippines, she said in an interview that, “Most of the growth and the consumer needs are in brightening,” which would include body lotion, facial care products, and deodorant with skin-brightening ingredients.

She also said that the Nivea products sold here (which are made in Thailand) would have different formulations from those made and sold in Europe. “All of our products are being tested on Asian skin, and our formulas are more lightweight,” she said.

Since the brand is more than 100 years old, how can it ensure that it can keep up with all these new potions and lotions in the market, promising to keep age at bay and keep skin cared for? Ms. Seelen said, “That’s where our expertise comes in. I think we have been building skincare expertise since the early 1900s.

“That is something that is very hard to beat. We know the most about skin.” — JLG