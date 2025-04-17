National Artist for Film Nora Aunor, 71

THE one and only superstar of Philippine cinema, Nora C. Villamayor, best known as Nora Aunor, has died. She was 71 years old.

The news was confirmed through a Facebook post by her son, Kristoffer Ian De Leon, on April 16. “We love you Ma… alam ng Diyos kung gano ka namin ka mahal.. pahinga ka na po Ma.. nandito ka lang sa puso at isipan namin.. (God knows how much we love you.. rest now Ma.. you’re here in our hearts and minds..),” he wrote.

He added in a later post: “She was the heart of our family — a source of unconditional love, strength, and warmth. Her kindness, wisdom, and beautiful spirit touched everyone who knew her. She will be missed beyond words and remembered forever.”

Ms. Aunor’s cause of death has not been disclosed by her family, though she reportedly had a medical procedure done in a hospital in Pasig City. The veteran actress has been battling health issues, limiting her public appearances in the past few years.

Born in Iriga, Camarines Sur in 1953, Ms. Aunor was considered the ultimate artist for being able to sing, dance, and act, as well as for breaking barriers as a morena superstar at a time that was dominated by mestizas.

She was famously “discovered” as she sang while vending her wares at a train station. Her breakout year was 1967, when she was named champion of the singing contest Tawag ng Tanghalan. After that, she became the host of musical variety show Superstar and had her film debut with All Over the World, all in the same year. As a recording artist, she brought life to classic tunes like “Pearly Shells,” “Maria Leonora Theresa,” and “Dandansoy.”

Ms. Aunor would go on to become a Hall of Famer of the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences Awards, thanks to a string of acclaimed movies throughout her career: Minsa’y May Isang Gamu-Gamo (1976), Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos (1976), Bona (1980), Himala (1982), Bulaklak sa City Jail (1984), The Flor Contemplacion Story (1995), Thy Womb (2012), and more recently, Mananambal (2024), among many others. One of her monikers was “Ate Guy,” recalling for many her movie love team with actor Tirso Cruz III, who together were dubbed “Guy and Pip,” in the 1970s.

Her extensive filmography, which spans 170 movies, is “exceeded only by the number of awards and citations she has received from local and international organizations,” the National Commission for Culture and the Arts said in a statement. For these achievements, she was named National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts in 2022.

Movie critic Noel Vera had written about her in 2022, saying “Nora Aunor is arguably Philippine cinema’s greatest actress… not only because she had the sheer talents but because she had the opportunity to work with some of the Philippines’ best filmmakers on some of their greatest films, producing a handful herself.”

Among the directors she worked with were Cirio Santiago, Lamberto Avellana, Gerardo de Leon, Lupita Kashiwahara, Gil Portes, Joel Lamangan, Lino Brocka, Mario O’Hara, and Ishmael Bernal, the latter two directing arguable her greatest films — Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos (1976) and Bulaklak ng City Kail (1984) with O’Hara, and Himala (1982) with Bernal.

Ms. Aunor also attempted to enter politics, with an unsuccessful congressional bid in 2022 as a party-list nominee for the National Organization for Responsive Advocacies for the Arts. She also filed for candidacy for this year’s elections under the party-list group People’s Champ Guardians but dropped out months later due to health reasons.

Once married to actor Christopher De Leon, she is survived by their biological son Ian, and four adopted children: Lotlot, Matet, Kiko, and Kenneth. Ms. Aunor’s death came three days after “Asia’s Queen of Songs” Pilita Corrales. They were in-laws through Lotlot De Leon, whose ex-husband, Ramon Christopher “Monching” Gutierrez, is Ms. Corrales’ son.

“She touched generations with her unmatched talent, grace, and passion for the craft. Her voice, presence, and artistry shaped a legacy that will never fade,” Ms. De Leon said of her mother. “She was a star not only on screen, but in the hearts of many — and stars like hers never stop shining.”

The Directors’ Guild of the Philippines posted a tribute to Ms. Aunor on Facebook. “To her fans, she was Ate Guy, but more than that, she was the voice of the voiceless, the face of the everyday Filipino, and the spirit of a people that refuses to be forgotten,” their statement said.

Though her extensive filmography and dedicated fanbase promoted a rivalry with “Star of All Seasons” Vilma Santos, the two actors were good friends. Ms. Santos extended her condolences in an Instagram story.

“Rest in peace, mare. Ms. Nora Aunor! Our Superstar and National Artist… Maraming Salamat! (Thank you very much!),” she wrote.

Details of the wake will be announced soon. — Brontë H. Lacsamana