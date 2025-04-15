Kuya J showcases halo-halo flavors, seafood dishes

1 of 2

KUYA J RESTAURANT recently highlighted certain menu items in time for the Lenten season and the record summer heat, at a tasting event at its Venice Grand Canal Mall branch in McKinley Hill, Taguig City.

Four halo-halo flavors are now available on the menu — original ube (using purple yam ice cream), espesyal (using vanilla ice cream), duo (which uses both), and cheesy ube (the original topped with grated cheese).

Kuya J also provided dishes such as scallops, fish and chips, and sizzling pompano for those who want to abstain from meat on Fridays throughout the Lenten season — and beyond.

Caren Aguado, Kuya J’s senior marketing manager, said at the tasting that their menu items make use of signature Filipino flavors to present something new.

“Every item also has its components specified in the menu, because we want customers who might have allergies or diet restrictions to immediately know what to order without having to ask what’s in it,” she said.

Aside from fan-favorites like the Cebu-style chicken inasal (barbecue), the bulalo (bone marrow soup), and the crispy lumpia balls (spring rolls), Kuya J’s seafood dishes are a must-have. For appetizers we had perfectly grilled scallops and savory kroketas (croquettes) that were crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The most unique appetizer is the fish and chips — no, it’s not what you’re thinking of. It is a Filipino version that puts tawilis (a freshwater sardine) and kamote (sweet potatoes) chips together.

The scene stealer of the meal was the sizzling pompano sa gata (cooked in coconut milk), which had a delectable sweetness and a hint of spice. It can be paired with aligue (crab roe and fat paste) fried rice, to enhance the meal’s rich flavors from the sea.

As for the dessert menu, the halo-halo remains a favorite during the summer. Kuya J’s version is set apart due to its finely shaved, milk-infused ice that makes eating the dessert very easy. There were no giant chunks of ice in the way, which Filipinos usually spend minutes crushing in their bowls, so we didn’t have any trouble mixing the various add-ins.

The jelly nata (coconut gel), the crunchy cornflakes, the silky macapuno (coconut sport), beans, langka (jackfruit), and soft leche flan (milk flan) all come together smoothly in the mouth. Each flavor brings something different, too — the classic ube is vibrant and earthy while the espesyal is creamier and sweeter. Combining both into the duo blends both worlds perfectly.

Perhaps the most unusual halo-halo flavor at Kuya J is cheesy ube, which is sprinkled with grated cheddar cheese atop the flavored ice. Those who love decadence in each bite will appreciate this version.

Kuya J’s halo-halo comes in two sizes: solo at P89 and regular at P135. — Brontë H. Lacsamana