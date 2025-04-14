Heart’s beauty secrets are no secret

The new Ultherapy PRIME endorser admits to using Botox and fillers

HEART EVANGELISTA (a.k.a. Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero, after her marriage to now-Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero) adds a feather to her cap as the country’s new face for Ultherapy PRIME, an upgraded version of the Ultherapy treatment available in the Philippines.

According to a statement, “Ultherapy PRIME is the only US FDA-cleared non-invasive medical aesthetics treatment with real-time visualization that provides a truly personalized and long-lasting lift of the skin in one session with zero downtime.” According to the company, the platform features a modern design with an advanced operating system, delivering 20% faster treatments, elevated ergonomics and more efficient workﬂows for aesthetics physicians. Additionally, with a 35% larger screen, faster image refresh rate with brighter, crisper images from all angles, Ultherapy PRIME provides a vivid visualization experience. By combining advanced ultrasound technology, vivid real-time visualization and proven results, Ultherapy PRIME’s advancements can promote long-lasting results paired with healthier-looking skin. The machine goes beyond other non-invasive treatments to target the right collagen and elastin-rich layers of the tissue at multiple depths. The machine is brought to the Philippines via Vanguard Aesthetics.

Ms. Evangelista’s endorsement was launched at a Makati dinner on April 4. Raymond Ong, Merz Asia Pacific Assistant Vice-President for Regional Commercial said in a speech, “Ultherapy PRIME is an evolution of Ultherapy; the same gold standard we have come to love over the years and now made better.” The first Ultherapy machine came out in 2009; this second one was launched in October last year. “We have waited almost 14 years,” he said. “It comes with overwhelming demand,” he added, noting that the waiting list for the machine across the globe is in the thousands.

In the region, Ultherapy PRIME is represented by stars Lee Min Ho and Jun JiHyun in the See My Skin, Lift My Way: Love My Prime campaign; Ms. Evangelista is the Philippines.’ Upon being praised about her looks onstage, the once-teen star who turned 40 in February thanked the host and said, “You know what I did.”

IN HER PRIME

“I try to say everything I do,” said Ms. Evangelista, saying that she had just landed from Greece, and was wearing a blue velvet dress at the event (which was seen on the red carpet of a TV network’s ball later in the evening). “I just turned 40,” she said in response to a question about being in her prime (as per the campaign). “I used to be afraid of aging and all of that. But truly I feel like I’ve only just begun.

“I feel like it’s your experiences in life. Sometimes, when you’re young; you’re pretty, you have so much collagen production in your face — but the honest truth, there’s something about age and wisdom that really brings you to that moment that you know that (you’re) in your prime,” she said. “I truly love myself these days. I always give myself a pat on the back, for everything I’ve been through.”

She told the audience about her experiences with the new Ultherapy machine. “I’m always at the clinic. Whenever I’m here… I do everything just to make sure that everything’s in place, intact, it’ll stay that way.

“It’s less painful,” she said of treatments with the new machine, noting that she doesn’t actually like to “put a lot of Emla (a topical anesthetic; back in 2017, she told a magazine she uses it on her feet to stay in heels).” For her, the numbing cream takes too long to take effect (around 20 to 30 minutes by her count). “It’s my family time,” she said.

BOTOX, FILLERS

In a group interview backstage, Ms. Evangelista talked about the work that she had done on her face. “I do my Botox. I did my lip fillers a long time ago, pero humupa na (they have since calmed down). Itigil na natin (let’s stop it). I do. of course, my machines,” she said, noting that her Ultherapy treatments are spaced out every six months. “For that, I do a lot of skin treatments. Just really trying to maintain the jawline and the neck.”

As for her summer beauty tips, she said, “Moisturize, no sun, drink lots of water, and pray a lot.”

She talked about how other celebrities do not admit to having cosmetic procedures or plastic surgery, while touching on rumors about her own face. “I understand. I always get — people say I got my eyes done; I got my nose done. But I really didn’t. So if I did, I would just say it para maturo nila kung saan sila pumunta (so people will learn where they can go). Share the blessings!”

“And if I do get anything done, I will let you know.”— Joseph L. Garcia