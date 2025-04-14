VETERAN SINGER Pilita Corrales passed away on April 12.

Her granddaughter, Janine Gutierrez, confirmed her death on her social media page. The cause of death was not revealed.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved mami and mamita, Pilita Corrales,” said Ms. Gutierrez in her post.

She added that Ms. Corrales (whose full name was María del Pilar Corrales y Garrido) “touched the lives of many, not only with her songs but also with her kindness and generosity,” both within the entertainment industry and with her loved ones.

Born on Aug. 22, 1939 in Lahug, Cebu, the singer, actress, and comedienne started her career at age 16. She topped music charts in the Philippines and globally, her most well-known songs including “A Million Thanks to You,” “Kapantay ay Langit,” “Rosas Pandan,” “Usahay,” and “Matud Nila.”

She released over a hundred albums in the course of her career. She earned a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Philippine Association of the Record Industry and was honored with a Doctorate in Music by the University of Visayas for her contributions to Philippine music.

With a clear voice and powerful singing style, Ms. Corrales is regarded as one of the foremost singers of the Philippines, her signature being the dramatic bending of her back while singing. Upon winning the Tokyo Music Festival in 1972, the singer was given the moniker “Asia’s Queen of Songs.”

There was an outpouring of tributes on social media by fellow musicians. Janno Gibbs, who collaborated with the veteran singer to remake “Kapantay ay Langit” in 2002, remembered her excitement to make a music video for the song. “Your voice stayed golden till the end,” he said in his post. Raymond Lauchengco shared in his tribute: “I love you, Tita Pilita. I will forever be grateful that I got to know someone as great and as kind as you!”

For Martin Nievera, the Filipina icon’s impact is unrivaled. “Thank you for giving me my first pair of wings. Because of you I could fly into my dreams. Now I ask the entire Showbiz industry to bend the ‘Pilita bend’ with me in honor of a legend; an icon,” he said in a post.

Ms. Corrales is survived by her two children, Jackie Lou Blanco and Ramon Christopher “Monching” Gutierrez. A documentary on her life is in the early stages of development, produced by her granddaughter Ms. Gutierrez and directed by filmmaker Baby Ruth Villarama.

Her wake is ongoing until April 16 at The Heritage Park, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig. — Brontë H. Lacsamana