WATSONS let guests take a blind test with their products on March 24 at their SM Mall of Asia branch to convince customers that their products are at par, or even better, than some well-known brands.

With blindfolded guests comparing hand soap, mouthwash, tissues, and other products from (concealed) popular brands, they all guessed correctly which the Watsons brand product was — and rated them better. This is part of the wellness and beauty store’s Nation of Switchers campaign, where shoppers are invited to experience firsthand how personal care products match the quality of leading brands.

“The reason why we’re doing this switchers’ test is we want to prove that you can actually get better quality versus the brand that you’re probably buying, at an 80% cheaper price,” said Jared de Guzman, customer director for Watsons Philippines in a group interview. “When you switch to the Watsons brand health or beauty products, you’re basically getting quality… at an affordable price.”

The Watsons savings extend from oral care and beauty products to their own brand of generic medicines and supplements.

Mr. De Guzman explained how Watsons can bring down prices: “Watsons goes straight to the manufacturers. We talk to the manufacturers directly.” While Watson sources products globally, they also have some local sources, according to Mr. De Guzman. “Whoever makes it best,” he said.

A statement says that Watsons products are approved by dermatologists. “Each supplier has to undergo certain qualifications for them to become a Watsons product supplier,” said Mr. De Guzman.

“They undergo more than 40 quality tests. All of our Watsons branded products, they are European-certified quality level. But you don’t have to pay European-quality price(s).”

Watsons is part of the AS Watson Group, the world’s largest international health and beauty retailer, operating over 16,500 stores under 12 retail brands in 29 markets, with over 130,000 employees worldwide. For the fiscal year 2023, AS Watson Group recorded revenue of $23 billion. — JL Garcia