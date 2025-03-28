IT IS TIME to go swimming — which is something most people are looking forward to doing this summer, according to a survey. And summer is officially here, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on March 26.

“The shift of wind direction from northeasterly to easterly due to the establishment of the high pressure area (HPA) over the Northwestern Pacific signifies the termination of the Northeast Monsoon over most parts of the country and the start of the dry season,” said the weather bureau. “With this development, the day-to-day weather across the country will gradually become warmer, though isolated thunderstorms are also likely to occur,” said the statement.

And just as summer officially arrived, a national survey by public opinion firm WR Numero was released detailing what Filipinos are most excited to do this summer.

More than two in five Filipinos (44%) are eager to go swimming this summer, according to the survey, while one in three Filipinos reported that they prefer to stay at home amid the summer heat, opting instead to watch movies, listen to music, or read books.

Other preferred activities include learning a new life skill (13%), engaging in outdoor activities like hiking (12%), going to public places for leisure, entertainment, or learning (10%), traveling or going on vacation locally (8%), and playing sports (6%).

Foreign travel was attractive to 3% of respondents — 4.8% in Classes A, B, and C favored foreign travel as a summer escape, while 5% of Class D approved of this activity.

Learning new artistic hobbies like painting or playing a musical instrument placed the lowest on the list, as only 1.7% of respondents were interested across Classes A, B, C, and D.

Younger Filipinos prefer swimming this summer, with 48% of those 30 and below and 44% of those 31 to 59 looking forward to getting wet.

In contrast, 45% of Filipinos 60 and above prefer to stay home. Among other activities, 18% of seniors and 15% of those 31 to 59 are interested in learning new skills, while 15% of the youngest group prefer hiking.

Swimming is also the top summer activity across income groups, with 59% of Class A, B, C, and D, and 39% of Class E choosing the activity. The survey also shows Class E has the highest preference for staying home at 36%.

Summer activity preferences vary by region. In Luzon (outside the capital), 68% of Filipinos look forward to swimming, while 38% in the Visayas and 34% in Metro Manila prefer staying home. In Mindanao, preferences are split evenly, with 33% favoring both staying home and swimming.

The nationwide, non-commissioned survey, conducted from Feb. 10 to 18 this year, was done through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,814 Filipinos aged 18 and older. The survey has a margin of error of ±2% at a 95% confidence level. At the subnational level, the margin of error is ±6% for the National Capital Region, ±5% for North and Central Luzon, ±5% for South Luzon, ±5% for the Visayas, and ±5% for Mindanao, all at the same 95% confidence level.

The complete Volume 2025 Issue 1 report is set to be released this March. The issue will feature the complete survey findings on the current state of public opinion on the upcoming 2025 general elections, the impeachment of Vice-President Sara Z. Duterte, and other issues concerning the nation and the world. — JLG