Dining In/Out (03/27/25)

PAL offers Filipino desserts

ON ITS 84th Anniversary, Philippine Airlines (PAL) celebrates its legacy through a special dessert selection which is available until May 31 in select destinations. The special 84th-anniversary desserts include the Trio Bite-Sized Dessert Plate consisting of the Classic Leche Flan Topped with Cantaloupe Syrup, Candied Orange, and Coconut Cream; a Southern Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice (made with premium cacao beans grown and sourced in Davao); and Pacencia with Mango Butter Cream Filling. The Trio Bite-Sized Dessert Plate will be available to business class passengers in North American destinations that include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, and New York. They can also opt for a halo-halo, another classic Filipino dessert; a mix of sweetened fruits, various toppings, and milk, or have it served with a cheese platter or an ice cream. Passengers flying business class in the Honolulu and Australia destinations, meanwhile, can enjoy the Southern Chocolate Ganache Cake Slice, a cheese platter, or an ice cream. To book a business class flight, visit www.philippineairlines.com or download the Philippine Airlines app.

Culinary Class Wars comes to Solaire

HIT cooking series Culinary Class Wars’ celebrity chef Choi Hyun-seok will visit Solaire in April. Mr. Choi and Solaire Resort will begin their collaboration with back-to-back dinners at Finestra, with five-course dinners prepared by Mr. Choi himself, featuring Italian-Korean fusion cuisine. These will happen at Solaire Resort Entertainment City on April 5 and 7, and on April 6 at Solaire Resort North. Highlights include his Jang Trio Steak, with an assortment of three different Korean jang sauces with one of each complementing its own dish, such as a Korean beef steak, kkakdugi (diced radish kimchi), and white asparagus, as featured on Culinary Class Wars. Alongside this is his critically acclaimed Vongole (with the garlic this time) which became a memorable dish on the show by garnering an excellent ranking despite missing a key ingredient. To spice things up, Mr. Choi brings his Amuse Bouche and dessert dishes with a symphony of flavors exclusively for Solaire Resort diners. For those who are unable to dine with Mr. Choi in person, his signature dishes will be available for a limited time until July 6, exclusively at Solaire Resort. For more details, visit https://www.solaireresort.com/chef-choi-hyun-seok/ or contact 8888-8888.

Grand Hyatt Manila does tea

GRAND HYATT MANILA introduces two afternoon tea offerings at The Lounge: the new Merienda Cena Grand Afternoon Tea menu and Wings of Spring Afternoon Tea. The Merienda Cena Grand Afternoon Tea reimagines the cherished Filipino merienda tradition with an elegant twist. The Merienda Cena Grand Afternoon Tea is available Fridays to Sundays from 2:30 to 6 p.m. It features unlimited servings of Filipino-inspired light bites, bao bun sandwiches featuring lumpia sariwa, pork asado, and chicken adobo, as well as savories such as kinilaw na tuna and shrimp cocktail. The menu also features waffles accompanied by Amarena Fabbri compotes, vanilla chantilly, chocolate sauce, and caramel sauce. Traditional homemade scones are served with strawberry jam, ube jam, and clotted cream. Homemade cakes complete the indulgence, including the Calamansi Tart, Strawberry Chiffon, Cheesecake, and the Grand Hyatt Manila Chocolate Cake. Sweet treats such as Namelaka Chocolate Parfait and Mango Coconut Parfait, complemented by a selection of freshly brewed coffees and premium tea blends, add to the experience. Prices start at P1,850 net per person for the free-flow food menu, P2,600 net per person for the free-flow food menu with rosé wines, and P3,300 for a two-person Afternoon Tea Set. Meanwhile, The Wings of Spring Afternoon Tea celebrates the beauty of Japan’s spring season through a limited time offering available on Fridays to Sundays between 2:30 and 6 p.m. until April 27. This exclusive menu includes bao bun sandwiches inspired by Filipino flavors, alongside Japanese delicacies such as grilled tuna, assorted maki rolls, and chirashi sushi. Desserts inspired by springtime artistry include Cherry Blossom and Yuzu Choux, Cherry Blossom Mousse, Cherry Blossom Cheesecake, and Cherry Blossom Roulade. Traditional homemade scones and affogato are also an option. With an add-on of P1,700 net, both menus also offer Homemade Mango Bingsu, a refreshing Korean treat of shaved condensed milk, fresh mango, and coconut ice cream. For inquiries, call 8838-1234 or e-mail manila.grand@hyatt.com.

KitchenAid unveils heavy-duty mixer collection

KITCHENAID has introduced the all-new Heavy-Duty, 6QT Commercial Stand Mixer Collection. Distributed in the Philippines by Focus Global Inc., the new collection has cutting-edge features including an innovative ½ speed setting allows for gentle mixing of delicate ingredients like blueberries and egg whites without overbeating. It comes with 11 distinct speeds for precise control and power for any mixing need, from whipping cream to kneading tough bread dough. Designed for home cooks with big families and small to medium business owners, the Bowl-Lift design makes it easy to handle larger batches and tougher doughs with ease. Unlike tilt-head mixers, which require tilting the head back to add ingredients or adjust the bowl, the Bowl-Lift design features a lever that raises and lowers the mixing bowl into position. This not only keeps the bowl stable during heavy mixing but also allows for larger ingredient capacity and more powerful mixing without strain. The increased power comes from the mixer’s robust motor, which delivers consistent torque even when handling stiff doughs or thick batters. The mixer has greater capacity thanks to its 5.6L (6QT) bowl that can hold up to 14 cups of flour and produce up to 13 dozen cookies in a single batch — significantly more than the five-quart model, which holds only 7 cups of flour and yields approximately 9 dozen cookies. The new mixer has a soft start technology that gradually accelerates to any of the 11 speed settings. The all-new 6QT Commercial Stand Mixer Collection (5.6L / 6QT) is available now on shop.kitchenaid.ph.

Sub-Zero and Wolf introduce new appliance features

SUB-ZERO AND WOLF are introducing new appliances: Sub-Zero has two new refrigeration collections, the Classic Series and Designer Series, and Wolf offers advancements in oven technology. The Sub-Zero Classic Series features the iconic stainless-steel exterior, while the Designer Series offers a fully integrated, seamless look that blends effortlessly into any kitchen. The refrigerators feature ClearSight LED lighting that illuminates every corner, minimizing shadows and ensuring optimal visibility, and it has a Night Mode which automatically dims the lighting by 90%, offering a gentle glow for late-night snacking without straining the eyes. They come with an intuitive Touch Control Panel which allows users to customize multiple settings from lighting to humidity with a tap. Flexible storage solutions, such as adjustable shelves and a flip-up dairy compartment, make organizing and storing food seamless. There is also a NASA-inspired air purification system, now housed behind a convenient sliding door, that filters out odors and ethylene gas. The new Split Climate Intelligent Cooling System ensures even cooling across two independent zones, providing tailored storage conditions. Enhanced humidity control in crisper drawers further protects the integrity of fresh produce. Meanwhile, Wolf appliances have the new Dual VertiFlow Convection System which transforms how heat circulates in the oven, ensuring even temperature control and eliminating hot and cold spots. Sub-Zero and Wolf are exclusively distributed by Focus Global Inc. For inquiries, call 8705-9999 or visit subzero-wolf.com.ph.

Chivas Regal and Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc

CHIVAS REGAL has announced that leading Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is its Global Brand Ambassador in a multiyear partnership. The partnership will celebrate the achievement of personal goals and creativity along the way, exploring Mr. Leclerc’s passions off the racetrack, with the first being music. As a self-taught pianist and composer, he has been sharing his love of music with fans over the past few years, releasing multiple tracks. The time, precision, and passion he puts into mastering the notes on a piano reflect the craftsmanship required to blend the notes of an iconic whisky. Nick Blacknell, global marketing director for Chivas Regal at Chivas Brothers, says: “It’s no secret Charles has had incredible success in his life, but it is his tenacious spirit, commitment to excellence, and off-track passions that inspired this partnership. The 88 notes of the piano draw perfect parallels with the 85 flavor notes of our iconic Chivas 18-Year-Old expression, showing how both music and whisky blend passion with precision.” Fans can keep up to date with the new partnership by following @ChivasRegal on Instagram or visiting Chivas.com.