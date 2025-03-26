Arts & Culture (03/26/25)

1 of 11

One-act play discusses education system perils

THE play Ang Goldfish ni Prof. Dimaandal is a satirical production which dwells on prevailing power struggles and flaws of the education system. Written by three-time Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards first-prize winner Eljay Castro Deldoc, it follows an ongoing investigation led by cranky science teacher Prof. Dimaandal, who seeks justice for her pet goldfish that was allegedly murdered by three students. It is directed by De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (CSB) alum Mikaella Yoj Sanchez, and presented by Hala Theater under the School of Arts, Culture, and Performance of the Theater Arts Program of CSB. The show is running until March 29 at the Blackbox Theater of the Benilde Design + Arts Campus. Tickets are available for P250 for Benildeans, P300 for regular attendees, and P500 for the gala on Saturday. Tickets are available via https://tinyurl.com/AngGoldfishniProfDimaandal and at the gate for walk-in attendees.

FEU Dance Company holds weekend concert

THE Far Eastern University (FEU) Dance Company is taking center stage on March 28 and 29 for their annual major concert entitled FRAMES: Elevating the Unseen. It will take place at the FEU Auditorium at 6 p.m. on both days. The concert will showcase Philippine folk dances and an open style segment choreographed by its members and artistic director Michael Barry Que. The folk dances are from the Cordillera, Lumad, Muslim, Maria Clara, and Rural suites. Tickets can be purchased via Ticket2Me and on the FEU Dance Company’s official Facebook page. Prices are P100 for the FEU Community and P200 for those from outside FEU.

Artists share how to convey ideas through textile art

TO CONCLUDE the Pacita Abad: Philippine Painter series of discussions, textile artists Aze Ong and Olivia D’Aboville will share their insights into the intricacies of working with textiles. In the talk titled “Textiles, Threads, and the Art of Tapestry,” they will explore the unique skills and perspectives required to convey artistic expressions through this medium. This program is meant to provide a deeper understanding of Pacita Abad’s creative process, particularly her approach to trapunto painting. The conversation will be moderated by Angel Velasco Shaw. It will take place on March 29, 2 p.m., at the foyer of the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. Register via https://bit.ly/4kHL47c.

Theater Titas presents twin-bill production Dedma

THE next production of the Theater Titas is Dedma, a twin bill featuring the plays Let’s Do Lunch and The Foxtrot. The former turns a friendly reunion into a subtle battle for status and control, and stars Naths Everett, Issa Litton, and Ash Nicanor. It is directed by Maribel Legarda. Then, The Foxtrot unravels the tension between a wealthy matron and her dance instructor in a test of precision and power. It stars JC Santos and Jackie Lou Blanco and is directed by Paul Alexander Morales. The production runs from March 29 to April 13 at the Mirror Studio Theatre 2, Población, Makati. Tickets are available on Teeq: https://bit.ly/Dedma2025.

PBT brings back The Merry Widow this April

TO OPEN its 2025 dance season, the Philippine Ballet Theater (PBT) is presenting The Merry Widow, a tale about tangled relationships, near misses, and jealous lovers, all set in Paris. Originally premiered as an operetta by Franz Lehár in Vienna in 1905, it has inspired numerous choreographic adaptations by ballet companies around the world. This version will be choreographed and presented by PBT’s Artistic Director Ronilo Jaynario. Jimmy Lumba will take on the lead role of Count Danilo Danilovistch while Jessa Tangalin will portray the elusive Hanna Glawari. The production opens on April 5, with a matinee at 3 p.m. and a gala performance at 7:30 p.m. It concludes on April 6 with a final matinee at 3 p.m. For ticket inquiries, call 0968-870-8887, 0912-945-5151, and 8671-1968, or e-mail secretariat@pbt.org.ph.

Benilde stages play on effects of trauma, abuse

THIS APRIL, the play Fermata by playwright Dustin Celestino will delve into themes of trauma, abuse, and toxic masculinity as seen through the lens of Gen X. The piece follows decorated music composer Ben (played by Jack Denzel), who uncovers the truth of his father’s dark past while reconnecting with childhood friend Alex (Philip Emilio Macabantad), the old man’s former student. It is the debut production of WID(e)YE Collective, a newly founded group of young artists from the Theater Arts Program of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde. Fermata is directed by Edith Garcia. It premieres on April 4 at 6 p.m. and will have performances on April 5 and 12 with shows at 1 p.m. Its weekday shows are on April 7, 8, 10, and 11, at 3 and 6 p.m. Tickets are priced at P320 for Benildeans and P350 for regular tickets. For updates, visit facebook.com/wideye.collective.

CCP screens Puccini’s Tosca

A SCREENING of Giacomo Puccini’s classic opera Tosca opens the next installation of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ (CCP) The Met: LIVE in HD Season 10. The filmed three-act Italian opera will be screened on April 8, 5:30 p.m., at Glorietta 4 in Makati City. Tosca is known for dramatic depictions of torture, murder, and suicide, as well as some of Puccini’s best-known lyrical arias. The version that will be screened stars Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen as the volatile diva Floria Tosca. It also features British Italian tenor Freddie De Tommaso as Tosca’s revolutionary lover, Cavaradossi, and baritone Quinn Kelsey as the sadistic chief of police Scarpia. Regular tickets are priced at P350. Students and young professionals may avail themselves of the special price of P100 upon presenting a valid ID. Tickets can be booked via sureseats.com.

Encore Theater announces final run of Grace

FLOY QUINTOS’ last play, Grace, directed by Dexter M. Santos, will be having its final run in June. Set to take place at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City, it stars Stella Cañete-Mendoza, Shamaine Centenera-Buencamino, and Frances Makil-Ignacio, who are reprising their roles from the play’s first run in 2024. Matel Patayon will take on a new character while Marynor Madamesila completes the cast of women. Grace brings to life the true story of the supposed apparitions and miracles of Mary which sparked a national controversy in 1948. This run will have performances on the weekends from June 14 to 29, at 2 and 7 p.m.

Creative team for Into the Woods revealed

THEATER GROUP ASIA (TGA) has announced the lineup of creatives behind its upcoming production of Into the Woods. Under the leadership of TGA co-founder and artistic director Clint Ramos, the show will be directed by Chari Arespacochaga, with musical direction by Gerard Salonga, set design by Ohm David, costume design by Raven Ong, lighting design by Cha See, and sound design by Megumi Takayama. The production will run in August.

EastWest Bank gives paintings to clients

TO CELEBRATE its 30th year, EastWest Bank is honoring its most loyal clients. It has given customers who have banked with them since the beginning a commemorative painting titled The Balance of Warmth and Excellence. Created by impressionist artist Raul Patindol of the Tanay Artist Group, it is inspired by the yin-yang symbol, to represent EastWest’s fusion of Eastern heritage and Western progress. The paintings were handed personally to clients across 35 branches.

Shrek The Musical to be staged at Newport World Resorts

THE iconic ogre Shrek and his crew will come to life at Newport World Resorts, where its in-house production outfit Full House Theater Company will be staging Shrek The Musical from October to December this year. The Philippine production of the musical is under the direction of Michael Williams, with Cara Barredo as assistant director, musical staging by Dexter Santos, choreography by Stephen Viñas, and music direction by Rony Fortich. Shrek The Musical is based on the story and characters from William Steig’s book Shrek!, as well as the DreamWorks Animation film of the same name. The musical was originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions in 2008. Open call auditions for all the adult roles will be held on March 29 at the Hilton Manila.