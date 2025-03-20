Dining In/Out (03/20/25)

1 of 5

Tatler awards Solaire Resort North, Skybar

SOLAIRE RESORT NORTH received the Best-in-Class New Hotel award by Tatler Best Philippines, while the hotel’s Skybar, got awards for Best-in-Class Best Design and Top 20 for Bars. Tatler Philippines recently celebrated the Philippines’ top 100 hotels, restaurants, and bars of the country. Through each category, nominees are deliberated upon by a panel of over 500 industry critics, journalists, and professionals chosen by Tatler, alongside a team of Tatler’s own constituents. For more information about Solaire Resort North and its restaurants, visit its website at sn.solaireresort.com, call 8888-8888, or e-mail sn.reservations@solaireresort.com.

Jollibee’s cooling summer line

JOLLIBEE has come out with its newest lineup of Summer Delights: the new Mango Jelly Sundae, the Cookies & Cream Sundae, and the Iced Mocha Float. The Mango Jelly Sundae is made with vanilla soft serve ice cream topped with real mango and layered with chewy jelly. The Cookies & Cream Sundae blends a chocolate coating with crushed Oreo cookies with vanilla soft serve ice cream. The Iced Mocha Float is made with freshly brewed from 100% Arabica beans, and combines coffee and chocolate flavor with vanilla ice cream. Jollibee’s Summer Delights start at P55 for solo orders and are available in all Jollibee branches nationwide for dine-in, take-out, drive-through, and delivery.

Chef Nobu Matsuhisa comes to Nobu Manila

AS PART of City of Dreams Manila’s year-long 10th anniversary celebration, world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa returns to Nobu Manila after his last visit in 2019, to host a two-night intimate dinner affair on March 25 and 26, 5 to 10 p.m. His fifth visit to Manila follows close on the heels of Nobu Restaurants’ global 30th anniversary celebration in October 2024. Mr. Matsuhisa and his visiting will serve a curated six-course “Art of Omakase” dinner menu on March 25, and a Canapé Night on March 26. The Omakase menu includes: a Nobu Sashimi Selection; a Nobu Chef Sushi Selection; Wagyu with ponzu, toro (tuna) yuzu miso with caviar, and kinmedai (golden eye snapper) Matsuhisa style; Chilean sea bass jalapeño miso; Wagyu beef with shiitake millefeuille; and Matcha Coconut. The menu is offered at P8,500 net per person. The Canapé Night at P5,000 net per person on March 26 features an array of various Nobu signatures served canapé style, including passed options and live stations. Highlights include Yellowtail Jalapeño, Salmon Karashi Su Miso, and Kinmedai Tiradito, and Nobu Style Lapu-Lapu Sisig. Live stations include Gallagher Oysters paired with custom Nobu sauces at the Fresh Oyster Bar; Wagyu with spicy ponzu, and salmon with spicy miso at the Nobu Tacos Station; and Wagyu beef chahan, Tiger prawn teppanyaki with miso yogurt, at the Teppan and Robatayaki Grill Stations. A selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages including Nobu signature mocktails and cocktails is offered for a package price of P1,500 net. Guests will have the chance to meet and have a photo opportunity with Mr. Matsuhisa, and can learn more about his inspiring story and recipes through his books, World of Nobu and Nobu: The Cookbook, which will be exclusively available at the events, at P5,500 and P3,500, respectively, while supplies last. For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail noburestaurant@cod-manila.com or guestservices@cod-manila.com. For more information, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Happy summers with Discovery Group resorts

MAKE THE MOST of summer with a stay at Discovery Boracay. Enjoy the comfort of a Junior Suite starting at P14,488 net per night or the luxury of a Signature One-Bedroom Suite from P26,488 net per night, both inclusive of roundtrip land and boat transfers from Caticlan Airport, daily breakfast at Sands Restaurant, and a Happy Summer Drink for two at Bogart’s Bar. Guests staying on Fridays and Saturdays can enjoy a dinner buffet at Sands, while those seeking relaxation can take advantage of Terra Wellness Spa’s special promo rate for the Natural Skin Cooler Body Wrap. In Palawan, Discovery Coron on Dimakya Island is now part of the Luxury Hotels Collection of Condé Nast Johansens. Stay in a Garden Suite or Oceanview Suite, with rates starting at P14,488 net per night, inclusive of roundtrip land and boat transfers from Busuanga Airport, daily breakfast at the Firefish Restaurant, a weekend Boodle Fight, and a Happy Summer Drink at the Dugong Bar each night, all for two guests. Beyond relaxation, every booking supports a cause — a portion from each stay contributes to the Cheers for Chairs initiative, helping provide school chairs to students in nearby communities. Down south, Discovery Samal near Davao City, has summer room rates that start at P8,037 per person per night, ideal for a group of three persons. The Stay package is inclusive of complimentary roundtrip airport and boat transfers, breakfast at the Morning Catch, a bucket of local beer at the Haribar Lounge, and 20 tokens for indoor activities and three hours use of karaoke rooms at Mindanao Pavillion. Finally, the Manami Resort in Sipalay offers stays starting at P16,500 net per night, with inclusions covering two persons. For guests coming in as a group of four, the Two-Bedroom Villa can be availed at P65,000 net for a two-night stay, which comes with roundtrip airport transfers via Bacolod or Dumaguete. Other treats include daily breakfasts at Lingaw Restaurant; P1,000 food and beverage credits at selected rooms; in-room Linong Head, Neck, and Shoulder Massage; a spelunking trip in the property cave; and daily complimentary poolside refreshments. For more information on, visit discoveryhotels-resorts.com. The booking period is from March 1 to May 31.

Watch out for the Goodday milk machine

THE Goodday Cultured Milk Drink is rolling out its “YUMimmunity Machine” in select areas in Metro Manila and Cebu City. The Goodday YUMimmunity Machine is a way to get a free 350ml bottle of any of the three flavors of Goodday Cultured Milk Drink – Original, Strawberry, or Mango. Approach the interactive bottle-dispensing machine and scan the QR code to register, then take a photo at the machine before getting a free Goodday bottle. Made with Japanese technology, Goodday Cultured Milk has LAC-Shield, or paraprobiotics Lactobacillus paracasei MCC1849 that helps boost immunity. Visit Goodday’s Facebook to learn the machine’s next location and get a free drink. Goodday Cultured Milk is officially distributed by Universal Robina Corporation (URC). To learn more about URC, visit its website (www.urc.com.ph), Facebook page (@URCPhilippines) and TikTok account (@URCPhilippines).