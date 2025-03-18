How malls celebrate women

1 of 6

INTERNATIONAL Women’s Day may be over, but there are still plenty of Women’s Month events being held throughout Metro Manila. Malls, being the place many Filipinos frequent, are among the largest organizers of these events.

Whether you are in transit, whiling away the time, or finding somewhere to bond with family or friends, there are quite a few women’s events to choose from in malls around the metro.

Here they are, from north to south:

SM NORTH EDSA’S BEAUTYVERSE FAIR

Ongoing until March 31, the Beautyverse Fair at the upper ground level of SM North EDSA in Quezon City welcomes women to check out beauty finds offered by merchants throughout the area. Participants include Sunnies, Happy Skin, and BLK Cosmetics, among many others. There is also a photo spot where women can take pictures.

ROBINSONS GALLERIA’S ‘TREATS FOR HER’ OFFERING

To celebrate Women’s Month, Robinsons Galleria in the Ortigas Center, Quezon City, is offering “Treats for Her,” where shoppers get a chance to win a special treat. From March 22 to 23, they can present a single receipt of P2,500 from any food and beverage outlet to the Guest Services booth on the mall’s Level 3 and claim a prize.

SM MEGAMALL’S MEGA HUE DINER

For a space where women can sip, dine, and relax, SM Megamall in Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City has put up a mega diner at the Mega Fashion Hall in Level 3. Running until March 31, the area offers treats from shops like Araro Gelato, Weekday Coffee, Chotto Matcha, and We Knead Pastry Shop.

Meanwhile, the Cutie Claw Machine gives visitors the chance to win beauty, fashion, and wellness gifts.

SHANGRI-LA PLAZA’S RFLXN PHOTO EXHIBIT

With RFLXN: The Many Faces of a Woman, Shangri-La Plaza in the Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City, captures a visual narrative that celebrates the complexity, strength, and evolution of women. The photo exhibit will showcase the many faces of women’s beauty and will run from March 20 to 30 at the East Wing of the mall’s mid-level.

SM MALL OF ASIA’S WEDNESDAY SALE

For Women’s Month, the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City is offering deals for women on Wednesdays. On March 19 and 26, mallgoers can check out buy-one, get-one and 50% off deals, applicable to various stores throughout the mall, from anti-aging skincare and fragrances to shoes, underwear, and workout clothing.

AYALA MALLS MANILA BAY’S WOMENPRENEUR FAIR

Right in the middle of the expansive Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City is the Activity Center, where a market filled with women entrepreneurs is selling various goods and services until March 22. Titled the “Womenpreneur Fair,” it is organized by the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The female health tech company Kindred also has a pop-up until March 23, where it offers 40% off on all its products and services, to promote women’s health to mallgoers.

Finally, on March 22, from 1 to 3 p.m., GoNegosyo will hold a talk on women empowerment and business insights for the women entrepreneurs in attendance.

ALABANG TOWN CENTER’S ‘BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL’ POP-UPS

Billed as an “ode to female friendship and creativity,” the pop-up event “Bright & Beautiful” at the Alabang Town Center in Muntinlupa City will run from March 27 to 30. Held at the Activity Center, it will have stalls offering beauty finds and free makeovers from select merchants as well as a market of clothes and accessories by local creators.

Starting March 28, the sports, hobbies, and fitness area in front of Toby’s will host a series of workouts every day at 10 a.m.

Finally, on March 29 and 30, Bumi & Ashe will have pottery, rug tufting, and silver clay jewelry making workshops which will be open to all. — BHL