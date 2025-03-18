GAME OF THRONES actor Iain Glen is joining the cast of TBA Studios’ biographical historical movie Quezon, the film company announced on March 17.

Mr. Glen, whose credits include the role of Jorah Mormont in the fantasy drama TV series Game of Thrones, has been cast as Leonard Wood, the United States Army major who served as governor-general of the Philippines. Mr. Wood played a pivotal role in Manuel Quezon’s quest for Philippine independence from the United States.

The Scottish actor met the cast and crew of the film for their script reading at The Manila Hotel earlier this year.

Quezon director and co-writer Jerrold Tarog said the casting of Mr. Glen as Leonard Wood makes the film “much more alive.” “(Iain Glen) has gravitas. But at the same time, he can let loose, which is important for the role of Leonard Wood,” he said.

TBA Studios President and Chief Operating Officer Daphne O. Chiu, said: “This film is shaping up to be one of the biggest productions in Philippine cinema, with one of the largest casts ever assembled. We are excited to share with Iain — and the rest of the world — the production scale and level of artistry that Filipino filmmakers are capable of.”

Mr. Glen joins Jericho Rosales, who plays the film’s title role of Philippine President Manuel L. Quezon. Quezon, which is expected to follow the life of the Filipino lawyer and soldier who became the President of the Commonwealth of the Philippines from 1935 to 1944, is set to begin production this March.