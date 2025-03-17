The linens of summer

1 of 2

UNIQLO emphasized the easy breeziness of their Spring/Summer 2025 collection emphasizing their linen lines, namely Uniqlo Premium Linen, Linen Blend, and Cotton Linen.

In an event at BGC’s Manila House on March 6, held as a collaboration with Vogue Philippines, the magazine’s Fashion Director Pam Quiñones, Uniqlo local celebrity partner actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Uniqlo Head of Public Relations and Sustainability Reichelle Vergara talked about the collections.

The Linen Blend line, made from linen and rayon, has a smoother drape with reduced wrinkling. Meanwhile, the Cotton Linen line, composed of linen and cotton, combines breathability with added structure.

The Premium Linen line is made from flax certified by the independent European Flax certification body, ensuring quality and traceability. “An important part of the Uniqlo LifeWear philosophy is the production of responsibly sourced, environment-friendly pieces,” said Uniqlo’s Ms. Vergara in a statement. “When we make our Premium Linen, we ensure a meticulous level of quality control and a thoughtful manufacturing process. The European Flax is primarily rain-fed except in special cases, uses fertilizers and pesticides responsibly through rotational cropping, and utilizes all parts of the plant to reduce waste.”

The line shows the properties that made the fabric important in human life for thousands of years: the fabric breathes by absorbing sweat and drying quickly, perfect for our hot climate.

Ms. Vergara, in an interview, told BusinessWorld about the emphasis on the fabric’s being made from European flax. “The feel also is different. Of course, the structure,” she said. “All of them really have that ‘personality’ of being breathable,” she said about the rest of the line.

CARING FOR LINEN

The talk that day delved into caring for your linen: the light fabric does have the propensity to crumple, and care for natural fabrics in this day and age has become trickier. Ms. Curtis-Smith simply said, “Just follow the washing instructions, guys.”

Ms. Vergara elaborated, “It’s good to wash it in cold water — just not hot water.” She also said to avoid harsh detergents, and to air-dry linen clothing.

Ms. Curtis-Smith discussed during the program about her preference for linen: “I like to look for pieces that are effortless,” she said. For the brand’s linen collection, she says, “When it comes to the dresses, the long sleeves… it moves with you. It breathes with your body. You feel like you’re always in constant flow and motion.” — JLG