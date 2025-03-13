AFTER a month and a half after closing the Café 1228 buffet at the New World Makati Hotel, it reopened its doors on the penultimate day of February. Its refurbishment comes with a brighter interior with new countertops, and even a hydroponics system at the salad station (your salad is basically alive) — and a way to welcome its new Executive Chef, Warren Brown.

We counted nine stations during our Feb. 27 visit: Western, Noodles, Chinese, Seafood, Pan-Asian, Japanese, Salads, Cheeses, and Desserts.

The buffet gets a lot of its strength from its Chinese station (noting that Chinese mainstay Jasmine restaurant is just upstairs) but we must commend the lamb curry from the Asian station for its forward, filling flavor, as well as the roast beef from the Western carving station. The sushi was above average for its location (we wag our finger at some hotels, especially those located near the water, that manage to screw up fish).

SALADS AND SALT

As mentioned, Café 1228 introduced the hydroponics system at the salad station, providing fresh, sustainably grown greens. “Sustainability is a core value of Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, and having our own hydroponic garden is a step in that direction. By growing our own herbs and greens, we reduce waste, cut down on transportation emissions, and ensure that we’re using the freshest ingredients available. It’s a great way to bring sustainability into the heart of our kitchen while delivering better quality to our guests,” Mr. Brown said in an e-mail.

The restaurant also proudly supports local salt farmers by incorporating Philippine artisanal salts into its menu. Guests can now enjoy the distinct flavors of Asin Tibuok from Bohol, a rare, smoky salt formed in clay pots; Asin Tultul from Guimaras, a hardened salt block with a unique umami profile derived from a mix of seawater and coconut milk; and Asin Buy-O from Zambales, a fine sea salt produced through a traditional brining and filtration process unique to the region’s northern coast. Mr. Brown said, “It’s a small but meaningful way to showcase high-quality local ingredients while enhancing the overall dining experience.”

He said, “The renovation allows us to elevate everything — from the ambiance to the quality of food and service. We wanted to create a more engaging and interactive atmosphere where guests can truly enjoy great food in a vibrant setting.”

The refurbishment of the café is only the first step.

“Café 1228’s reopening is just the beginning. We’re continuously working on enhancing the overall dining experience, from seasonal specials as well as some special surprises down the road. Guests can also look forward to exciting updates in our other restaurants, like Jasmine, where we’ve introduced new dishes that highlight premium ingredients and bold flavors. We’re always exploring ways to bring fresh, innovative dining experiences to our guests, and there’s plenty more to come,” Mr. Brown said.

Café 1228 is open daily for breakfast from 6 to 10 a.m., with extended hours until 10:30 a.m. on weekends and holidays. Lunch is available from noon to 2:30 p.m., and dinner is served from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Weekday lunch is priced at P2,800 net per person, with weekend lunch and Friday to Saturday dinner at P3,800 net per person. Sunday to Thursday dinner is available at P3,300 net per person. For reservations and inquiries, contact 8811-6888, visit https://bit.ly/NWMDining or e-mail servicecentre.manila@newworldhotels.com. — JLG