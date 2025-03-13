Dining In/Out (03/13/25)

1 of 5

Women’s Month at Newport

ON MARCH 19, the Whisky Library toasts to women’s fearless spirit with the Taste of Éire masterclass led by Aiobhe Murtagh, the Irish Distillers’ Brand Ambassador for the Philippines. Discover a selection of Jameson Black Barrel, Redbreast 12-Year-Old, and more. Women who attend the masterclass will receive an exclusive 10% discount. The Whisky Library keeps the celebration going with Ladies’ Night for an evening of free-flowing signature cocktails and custom Gin & Tonics with premium botanicals. The Ladies’ Night is available for P1,200 net, starting at 9 p.m., throughout the month. At Casa Buenas, all señoras and señoritas will enjoy a treat with every sip. Order the Tu Hermosa cocktail and receive a free Mango Meringue for P310 net. They can also unwind at the Garden Wing Café with the Coco Lemonade, served complimentary with a minimum food and beverage purchase of P1,500 net. For the perfect girls’ night out, El Calle Food and Music Hall serves up a “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” cocktail and a “Buy 5, Take 1” Smirnoff Mule promo to keep the night sparkling. “A Toast to Her” is being held at Hotel Okura Manila. In honor of women, every guest will be welcomed with a complimentary Cocktail of the Month — a prelude to an elegant Afternoon Tea at Yawaragi or Happy Hour at the Sora Rooftop Bar. Gather with fellow women in groups of two to six and raise a glass to the moments that matter, available every Monday to Thursday until the end of the month. Terms and conditions apply. For more information on Newport World Resorts, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

Tea with Laura Mercier

IN CELEBRATION of International Women’s Month, the Hilton properties in the Philippines — Conrad Manila and Hilton Manila — have partnered with luxury beauty brand Laura Mercier, to launch an exclusive limited-time afternoon tea experience. Designed to honor and appreciate the contributions of women, this offering runs until March 31, featuring tea sets and an opportunity for guests to win premium beauty rewards. At Conrad Manila’s C Lounge, guests can enjoy an indulgent afternoon tea at P3,288++ for two from 2 to 6 p.m. daily. The set features bites like cucumber and cream cheese sandwich roll, and Serrano asparagus sandwich, grazing cones, savory tomato meringue caprese, and pork barbecue skewers. Freshly baked rose petal and plain scones complement a lineup of desserts inspired by Laura Mercier, such as the Chocolate Caviar Lip Liner, Translucent Flawless Pralines, and Real Flawless Weightless Raspberry with Caramel and Vanilla Sauce. Meanwhile, Hilton Manila’s Madison Lounge & Bar offers its signature afternoon tea daily from 2 to 5 p.m. at P2,500++ for two. Highlights include the Pan Bagnat and Garlic Spinach Mille Feuille, alongside desserts like Lychee Rose Shooter, Ispahan, Strawberry Shortcake, and the exclusive Laura Mercier Flavored Ganache Dip in Blueberry, Strawberry, and Mango paired with Grissini sticks. Guests can sip on the “I Am A Woman” cocktail, a blend of Beefeater Pink Gin, peach, lemon, strawberry, and soda water. Guests who purchase the International Women’s Month Afternoon Tea have a chance to win exclusive Laura Mercier prizes including Les Techniques gift vouchers worth P5,000 or a Laura Mercier Travel Size Deluxe Icon product. For more information and reservations, visit www.conradmanila.com, www.hiltonmanila.com, or e-mail MNLMB.FB@conradhotels.com, MNLPH_F&Binquiries@hilton.com.

Jollibee’s new Chicken Fillet meals

JOLLIBEE has launched the all-new Jollibee Chicken Fillet — an affordable meal starting at P69. It features chicken fillet slices paired with two sauce options: Pepper Cream and Tomato ‘n Cheese. The new Jollibee Chicken Fillet meal is available for dine in, take out, drive-through, and delivery via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

Pickup Coffee launches anniversary collection

FEB. 25 marked Pickup Coffee’s third anniversary. To celebrate, they launched an anniversary collection including a limited-edition shirt produced by Secret Fresh that comes in black and white. Featured at the back of the shirt is an art piece designed by Winnie Yip Xin Wei depicting her original character BBG (“Bubble Butt Girl”), celebrating the anniversary at a Pickup cart. The limited-edition shirt is available in select branches through the App or at the Secret Fresh HQ at Ronac Art Center. Pickup Coffee also unveiled a special release — the Pickup Coffee X Winnieyippie Collectible BBG Toy. This collectible reimagines the “Bubble Butt Girl” as a Pickup barista sporting a cap and tee, with only 100 pieces available. This exclusive collectible can only be purchased through a raffle draw. To join the raffle: collect 10 stamps on the app to earn one raffle voucher for a chance to purchase the collectible BBG Toy — the more vouchers redeemed until March 14, the more chances of winning a chance to purchase. A hundred app users will be randomly chosen and winners will be announced on March 17 at 6 p.m. via @pickupcoffeeph socials. The brand also released another exclusive collaboration with Auro Chocolate, the Auro Pistachio Chocolate Milk (P99 on the app). This limited-time offer can be found within Pickup Coffee’s Pistachio Series, which includes the classic Pistachio Milk (P99).

Toby’s Estate Sydney rated World’s Best Coffee Shop

TOBY’S ESTATE has officially claimed the title of the world’s best coffee shop. Recently, the flagship café and roastery in Chippendale, Sydney, was crowned The World’s Best Coffee Shop at the inaugural The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops Gala held at CoffeeFest Madrid, Spain. This global recognition celebrates coffee shops based on their excellence in quality, barista experience, customer service, innovation, sustainability, ambiance, and consistency. Jody Leslie, General Manager of Toby’s Estate, said, “At Toby’s Estate, coffee is at the core of everything we do. We’re beyond thrilled with this recognition as it reflects the dedication and hard work of our team. We’re passionate about delivering the best coffee experience to our customers.” In the Philippines, The Toby’s Estate franchise was brought in over 10 years ago by four entrepreneurs, including Marcel Crespo. Toby’s Estate Philippines now has 14 branches across Metro Manila, including locations in Ortigas, BGC, and Makati. The company also offers wholesale services for establishments looking to serve high-quality coffee, and plans to send local baristas to Australia for advanced training to maintain global standards. For more information on Toby’s Estate in the Philippines, visit https://tobysestateph.com/ or e-mail info@tobysestateph.com.