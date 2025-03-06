Dining In/Out

LongHorn Steakhouse opening at Shangri-La Plaza Mall

INTERNATIONAL CHAIN LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening this month at Streetscape, Shangri-La Plaza Mall. The restaurant brings steak cravings to a fore with one-of-a-kind proprietary seasonings, and choice cuts like the bone-in Outlaw Ribeye, Flo’s Filet (center cut with signature seasoning), the New York Strip, and the Fire-Grilled T-Bone. LongHorn’s expertise extends beyond steaks with a menu that also features Baby Back Ribs, Parmesan Crust-ed Chicken, Bourbon-marinated Grilled Salmon, and Hand-breaded Chicken Tenders. There are also a variety of salads, shareable appetizers, signature sides, and desserts, including the Chocolate Stampede. Guests can likewise enjoy a range of margaritas and other hand-crafted cocktails, wine, or draft beer from LongHorn’s full bar. The entry of LongHorn in the Philippines is courtesy of The Bistro Group whose portfolio of local and international brands total 26, with 225 stores nationwide. Founded in 1981, LongHorn Steakhouse’s first location was in Atlanta, Georgia. Today, LongHorn Steakhouse has over 590 locations worldwide and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Barilla Pasta Championship Asia calls for chefs

BARILLA is inviting chefs from the Philippines to showcase their culinary talent and celebrate their passion for Italian cuisine in the second edition of the Barilla Pasta Championship Asia. The winner will have the opportunity to pit their culinary skills and creativity against other chefs from China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Vietnam in the Asia Finals in October. Whether seasoned professionals or rising chefs in the industry, participants will use pasta as a canvas for creativity, demonstrating their expertise and passion for Italian cooking. The event is organized by Barilla for Professionals. Applications are now open until April 15 and interested chefs are encouraged to submit their signature pasta dish featuring Barilla Spaghetti n.5 or Penne Rigate as the focal point. A step-by-step preparation must accompany each submission. The entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges. Key judging criteria include aesthetic appeal, harmony of flavors and technical execution, with a strong emphasis on achieving the perfect al dente texture. All National Finalists will receive a personalized Barilla for Professionals chef jacket as a symbol of their achievement. The top three winners from the Asia Finals will embark on a culinary tour to Parma, Italy, a UNESCO Creative City for gastronomy and the home of Barilla where they will engage with top chefs and industry leaders. The top three Asia finalists will also receive cash prizes of up to €3,000. Applications are now open. For more details and submission of entries, go to https://www.barillaforprofessionals.com/global/pastachampionshipasia/.

Red Ribbon is dedicated to caramel

RED RIBBON’S newest creation is the Supreme Caramel-Mocha Dedication Cake — a birthday cake that combines two flavors as it is made with decadent caramel, mocha icing, and rich caramel drippings. Prices start at P599. Visit the nearest Red Ribbon store or order via the Red Ribbon app or delivery website, or via the GrabFood and foodpanda apps.

7-Eleven introduces Premium Beef Sausage

7-ELEVEN’S Big Bite line gets a bold and beefy twist with Big Bite Premium Beef Sausage for P75. Also offered are new condiments for P5, like cheese and mustard, and soon chili con carne. The Beef Sausage is now available in se-lect 7-Eleven Luzon stores.

McDonald’s introduces Chili Con Carne Dunk

DAYS AFTER it brought back the Cheese Dunk, McDonald’s Philippines is whipping up a new Dunk flavor — the Chili Con Carne Dunk. The new Chili Con Carne Dunk takes McDonald’s signature burgers, with its premium ground beef simmered in a secret blend of spices. “We Filipinos love our sawsawan (sauces). With our Double Dunks, we’re celebrating this uniquely Filipino eating habit by allowing our customers to take their McDonald’s experience to the next level with not just one, but two extraordinary dunking options,” said Ashley Santillan-Delgado, McDonald’s Philippines’ marketing director, in a statement. There is an exclusive promo for Double Dunk on the McDonald’s App. Until March 14, customers can score a Double Dunk meal for P175, which includes a classic Cheeseburger, Small Fries, a drink, and both the Cheese Dunk and Chili Con Carne Dunk. This limited-time offer is available for dine-in, take-out, and drive-through via the McDonald’s App.