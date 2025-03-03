By Zsarlene B. Chua

Product Review

Shiseido’s new Ultimune Serum

JAPANESE luxury skincare brand Shiseido is introducing a new formula to a tried-and-true classic, the Ultimune Power-Infusing Serum, as part of its refreshing of the company’s Ultimune line.

The reformulated serum is now infused with the brand’s Power Ferment Camellia+ technology which uses camellia seed extract fermented using the ki-koji fermentation process which claims to boost “skin regeneration by four times and reduces aging factors by over 50%.”

“It is way more effective right now, aside from the power of fermented camellia, which targets memory T cells… it targets even more skin aging concerns,” Yricka Caluya, retail and training head of Shiseido Philipines told BusinessWorld during the launch on Feb. 21 in Mandaluyong City.

Memory T cells are immune cells that provide long-term protection by recognizing and responding more quickly to previously encountered pathogens. The new Ultimune serum is supposed to target and interact with these T cells on the skin, which is said to slow down “the aging process by 50%.”

Additionally, the serum is also said to target 11 key skin concerns — from uneven skin tone to fine lines — and is suitable for all skin types, positioning it as a universal product.

According to Kaila Nicdao, general manager of Shiseido Philippines, fans of the Ultimune line will continue to enjoy the new formula alongside its added benefits, while those who want to try the serum for the first time will have an opportunity to experience its enhanced formula, which offers improved skin defense, hydration, and radiance.

“This product is tailored to fit customers who are combating and preventing signs of aging. So [the Ultimune serum] can be used as early as your early to late 20s. We really want to ensure that they can protect their skin,” Ms. Nicdao said.

Coming in three sizes — 30 ml, 50 ml, and 100 ml — the Shiseido Ultimune Power-Infusing Serum starts at P4,450 (for the 30 ml).

QUICK REVIEW

This writer was provided with the 50 ml serum and a 50 ml refill to try after the event and while it’s still too early to tell what its long-term effects are, I do have some thoughts about the product.

First of all, the red glass pump bottle looks very premium and is perfect to display on one’s vanity table. The serum itself has a pretty thin consistency and smells similar to Elizabeth Arden’s Green Tea fragrance — which I do like as it’s not too strong and the fragrance doesn’t really last long enough to bother me, but it does have a fragrance, so people who are sensitive to fragrances should watch out.

Because it is formulated to be a generalist serum, it’s meant to do everything and fit anyone — as such it absorbs into the skin very quickly: this is perfect for those with oily or combination skin as it doesn’t make your skin oily, but for those with dry to normal skin like mine, I figured two pumps work best to ensure that I have enough coverage while balancing its quick absorbency.

I have used it for an entire week, twice a day, and what I noticed is that while it is absorbed fast, it doesn’t dry the skin and it hydrates the skin, allowing my day and night creams to penetrate my skin better in a way that leaves it feeling smoother, plumper, and more “glowy” without any greasy residue.

Am I able to vet their anti-aging claims as early as now? No. But as any generalist serum, it’s not really a one-size-fits-all solution for every skin concern. It will help with your fine lines, uneven skin tone, elasticity, texture, etc., but if your skin needs more targeted treatments for specific concerns, you may need to layer it with more potent actives or specialized products, because at the end of the day, skincare is personal.

Is it a good serum? Yes, definitely, as I am enjoying how my skin feels after using it for a week and if you do have the budget for it, it is worth a try.

Zsarlene Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games — and occasionally food. None of the products she reviews are the writer’s clients. Contact the author at zsarlene.chua@gmail.com.