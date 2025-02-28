The Mall of Asia turns to the skies

1 of 3

Rooftop space repurposed for sports, entertainment, and art

THE LARGEST MALL in the Philippines, SM Mall of Asia (MOA) in Pasay City, just got a little bit bigger with the addition of MOA Sky, its redeveloped rooftop area on the fourth level of the mall.

MOA Sky is essentially a full kilometer of interconnected plazas, wide open spaces, and promenades, differentiated by distinct sections — a FIFA-grade football pitch, a spiritual sanctuary, an open-air amphitheater, and a pet park.

“Today, we don’t just open a new space, we unveil a bold new era for SM Mall of Asia,” said SM Supermalls Chief Executive Officer and President Steven T. Tan at the Feb. 25 launch of the MOA Sky.

He added that repurposing the rooftop was “all part of [SM Prime Holdings chairman] Hans Sy’s vision.”

“This isn’t just an expansion; it’s a transformation, a realization of a vision set in motion more than a decade ago. I remember it vividly. ‘We have to wow our customers,’” Mr. Tan recalled.

The sports facility is one of the highlights, especially for football fans. The MOA Football Pitch is a full-sized field that seats 1,800 spectators, viable for both college matches and international tournaments.

To inaugurate the venue, the Philippine Women’s National Football Team held a friendly match on the night of MOA Sky’s launch. Philippine Football Federation John Gutierrez said at the event that the FIFA-graded pitch represents “a big boost in Philippine football.”

“This isn’t just about a football pitch. It’s about proving that football belongs here, that it has a future here,” he explained. “It’s going to be a big help to the growth of football here in the country.”

The 3,200-square-meter MOA Sky Amphitheater is just as groundbreaking, providing a new space in Metro Manila for large concerts, fashion shows, and open-air performances. The unveiling saw singer-songwriter Adie, alternative rock band Hale, and indie pop band December Avenue become the first three acts to ever perform at the venue.

Scattered throughout MOA Sky are Filipino-American artist Jefrё Figueras-Manuel’s four-meter-tall sculptures of the 12 animals of the Chinese Zodiac, which mallgoers can snap pictures with. There are QR codes beneath the sculptures where people can view their personalized horoscopes.

“When I was asked by the Sy family to create a sculpture here, I said yes because it was an opportunity to create iconic works in the biggest sky garden in the Philippines!” said Mr. Figueras-Manuel at the unveiling.

“We created a series of Zodiacs because of the idea that all of us here at this sky looking up to the heavens, looking for traits that we all want to achieve that make us part of one story,” he added.

For Mr. Tan, public art “gives Filipino people pieces of beauty to appreciate,” wherever they may be. “It really elevates the whole experience,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MOA Sanctuary offers an escape for spiritual enrichment. It houses “a sacred space for prayer and reflection,” the glass structure with its own secluded pocket gardens serving as the quietest part of the rooftop expanse.

Pet parents can also bring their fur babies to the Paw Park, which features specialized play zones. All throughout the rooftop space, families and friends with their pets are welcome to sit down and have picnics. The North and South Sky Plazas will sometimes host fairs, markets, and art exhibits.

Mr. Tan emphasized “SM Prime’s commitment to sustainability,” evident in the three-megawatt peak solar photovoltaic rooftop which powers the energy used in the entire space.

“This is more than just a landmark. It is where art, sports, entertainment, and sustainability converge into one,” he said. — Brontë H. Lacsamana