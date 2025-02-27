Yabu flagship in Rockwell reopens, announces more concepts

1 of 2

YABU: HOUSE OF KATSU reopened its flagship store in Rockwell in a dinner on the last week of January. The store is now 50% larger, and a little bit brighter.

The dinner was also an opportunity to introduce the new Crispy Katsudon, featuring crispy katsu on tamagoyaki omelette, coated in rich donburi sauce, and served on premium Japanese rice. The menu also highlights the popular new Kurobuta pork options.

More than these new additions, John Concepcion, chief executive officer of Standard Hospitality Group which owns Yabu, unveiled plans to increase their collective store number from 45 to 100. Their brands include Yabu, Ippudo, Koyo, Hannosuke, Hachibei, and Hokkaido Soft Cream, and specialty café Elephant Grounds. Some of these brands have been united under one roof in the food hall concept Kiwami, which is also opening its third location in SM Mall of Asia this year (previous locations are in Bonifacio Global City and Alabang).

“Our goal is to set the standard in the restaurant scene, and this expanded flagship store represents our commitment to that vision,” Mr. Concepcion, said in a statement. “As we continue to grow, we’re focused on elevating the casual dining experience while maintaining the quality that has made Yabu the country’s leading katsu brand.”

In a speech, he said that they’re opening four more Yabus, and opening two new Japanese concepts, in the second half of this year — counting all their brands, they’re opening 12 new locations this year.

It is all about “The concept of going to Japan, going to a place just producing one dish — that whole concept of mastery,” he said.

In an interview with BusinessWorld, he talked about their expansion to 45 restaurants from their first Yabu location in 2011. “That’s not actually fast,” he noted considering the 14 years since opening the first restaurant. “Anybody can open and open, but if it’s now well-maintained, that’s a problem. It has to be the right speed — make sure that the people in the system are in place.

“When you hit 45 stores, it’s growing on its own. There’s a system working, there’s people working; the cash is coming in, and it’s on a sustainable basis right now. It takes a lot of effort to get to that level.” — Joseph L. Garcia