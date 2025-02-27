THE BIYAYA (Filipino for “blessing” or “gift”) Sustainable Living Festival is branching out from the Manila Coffee Festival to include more local products, especially woven textiles and other crafts. The festival will be held from March 14 to 16 at Parqal in Aseana City, Parañaque.

In a press conference at the Kapetolyo by SGD Coffee in Ermita, Manila, Richard Watanabe, founder of the Coffee Heritage Project and co-founder of the Biyaya Sustainable Living Festival, discussed some of the things people will experience at the festival. These will include craft beer made with products from the Cordilleras (including coffee and cacao), a chalk mural competition, agricultural workshops, free coffee from The Coffee Village, Baybayin workshops (an ancient writing system from pre-Hispanic Philippines), and woven crafts, but also weaving demonstrations.

“When we protect, nurture, and grow the heritage craft and practices of Filipino communities, we ensure their sustainable livelihood,” he said in a statement. “In the process, these communities can continue to live on the land of their ancestors, safeguarding not just their culture but also the environment. Thriving, sustainable communities are the foundation for environmental protection.

“Biyaya isn’t just about coffee; it’s about uplifting the entire ecosystem of heritage industries that allow these communities to thrive,” he added.

His partner in this project, fashion designer and sustainability advocate Tati Fortuna, said in a speech: “We are bringing in — today, can be more — 75 farmers and weavers.” The festival will have more than 200 exhibitors including coffee, cacao, and coconut farmers, as well as craftsmen, weavers, and local fashion designers.

“We are not going to take any part in the sales that they make,” she pointed out. Last year’s Manila Coffee Festival brought in 12,000 visitors and P45 million in earnings for its exhibitors.

“Our objective for Biyaya, is to put the farmers, the weavers, and crafters, and communities front and center,” she said. “We want to honor them in any way that we can, and we are very thankful,” she said.

“Biyaya supports a long-term value chain that ensures Filipino farmers and artisans are empowered at every stage. With transparency checks in place, Biyaya guarantees that the processes behind the products are ethical, fair, and environmentally conscious,” said a statement from the festival.

Ms. Fortuna said, “Biyaya is not just a once-a-year event. We want to have a deeper connection and a deeper relationship to the communities.” Long-term plans involve weaving and craft schools, and enhanced training for the same causes.

The Biyaya Festival will run from March 14 to 16 at Parqal in Aseana City, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Check the Manila Coffee Festival Facebook page for ticket sales and inquiries. — Joseph L. Garcia