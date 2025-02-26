BALLET MANILA (BM) is celebrating its 30th anniversary with world-renowned ballet productions starring some of the most graceful and powerful dancers from the US, Russia, and the Philippines.

Known as “The Pearl Year,” the performance season is set to open with The Pearl Gala on March 7, at 8 p.m., and repeat performances on March 8 and 9, at 5 p.m. These three nights will showcase the best pieces BM has ever put to stage, according to its artistic director Lisa Macuja-Elizalde.

It will have the classical dance “Paquita,” the modern American piece “Bloom,” and the debut of “Pearls,” choreographed by Ms. Macuja-Elizalde herself, along with fellow award-winning choreographers Martin Lawrence and Gerardo Francisco, Jr.

She told the press at the 30th anniversary launch on Feb. 18 at the Shangri-La Plaza that the choice of these pieces is based on BM’s “unusual situation where there are more male than female dancers, which is something rare for a ballet company.”

“Pearls” will highlight their journey, titled for the 30th anniversary as well as referring to how pearls are shaped over years.

“It starts with waves. The Black Pearl couple walks across the stage, looking back, then moving forward. There’s a part when their eyes are closed, signifying the pandemic when everything was shut down,” Ms. Macuja-Elizalde explained.

The ballet is divided into six parts, with each dancer representing a unique jewel that is trained for years before achieving effortless grace. It will culminate with the pearls dancing in both classical and contemporary styles.

The 27th performance season will continue with the fan favorite Swan Lake on May 30, 8 p.m., May 31 and June 1 at 5 p.m. Here, celebrity ballet dancers from the San Francisco Ballet — soloist Katherine Barkman and principal dancer Esteban Hernandez — will grace the stage.

For Ms. Macuja-Elizalde, it is a production that challenges the company, with “18 exceptionally strong ballerinas needed to form the swan corps.” The dual roles of the delicate Odette (the White Swan) and the fiery Odile (the Black Swan) are also difficult for any lead.

“I always call it a ‘schizophrenic’ ballet because of the extreme contrasts a dancer must embody in one performance,” she explained.

Closing the season is Don Quixote, another classical ballet. This time, it marks the return of Russian ballet superstar, Mariinsky prima ballerina Renata Shakirova, to the Ballet Manila stage.

As one of BM’s signature full-length ballets, the role of Kitri is one to watch out for, with Ms. Shakirova set to do light yet gigantic leaps and multiple fast pirouettes. “It is a ballet that feels like a two-hour nonstop celebration,” said Ms. Macuja-Elizalde.

Playing alongside the Russian star is Joshua Enciso, making his debut as Basilio. As BM’s youngest principal dancer at just 25 years old, he was ultimately selected for being “the company’s strongest dancer.”

More details about the season closer will be announced soon.

All performances will be staged at the Aliw Theater at the CCP Complex in Pasay City. For tickets, visit www.ticketworld.com.ph. To learn more about Ballet Manila and its shows, visit www.balletmanila.com.ph. — Brontë H. Lacsamana