9 Works Theatrical presents jukebox musical

FANS of Rico Blanco and his music from his time with the iconic OPM band Rivermaya have a treat coming in March — theater company 9 Works Theatrical is staging a Filipino musical titled Liwanag sa Dilim which features many of the singer-songwriter’s hits, starting March 7.

The musical boasts an ensemble of over 20 actors and follows the orphan Elesi, who is on a quest to uncover the secrets of his past with the help of his friend Cris. The cast is led by Khalil Ramos, Anthony Rosaldo, CJ Navato, Vien King, Alexa Ilacad, and Nicole Omillo.

Named after one of Rivermaya’s hit songs, the musical will depict a “fight for justice” and how Elesi and Cris’ connection “ignites a revolution that redefines their worlds.”

“This was written for a 2020 run, when things were very different. The political flavor was drastically different during Duterte’s time and now. A lot of people were killed then, so the voice of the story changed. It also adjusted to Gen Z and younger millennials’ preferences which we have to be open to, since they’re the future audiences,” said director Robbie Guevara at the press preview on Feb. 12.

Some songs audiences can expect are “Kisapmata,” “Elesi,” “You’ll Be Safe Here,” “Ulan,” “Posible,” and “Liwanag sa Dilim.” They will be using 23 Rivermaya songs in total.

Mr. Guevara added that the idea for the musical was born in 2018, when he first casually asked Rico Blanco if he was open to having his songs turned into a jukebox musical. “He said, ‘let’s do it,’ and we got started right away, but unfortunately the pandemic delayed our plans,” he explained.

The show already had a full cast and show dates for 2020. Five years later, with a refreshed concept and a new cast, it is finally raring to go.

As for why the musical will only have Blanco-written Rivermaya songs, Mr. Guevara said that they narrowed down the discography for “a cohesive story.” The only restriction placed by the songwriter himself was to keep his choice of notes, while tempo could be freely changed.

Santi Santamaria, 9 Works Theatrical’s managing director, explained that the musical will not be explicitly political.

“The song ‘Liwanag sa Dilim’ (Light in the Darkness) was used during the 2022 elections by the camp of Leni Robredo. When we wrote [the musical] initially, we never thought the song would be used in political fervor,” he said. “But you can’t deny that there’s a rallying spirit to it.”

It is also a timely title, with the song getting a lot of airplay currently as it is the theme for the ongoing action-drama telenovela Incognito. Rivermaya also had a reunion concert last year.

Also in the cast are Rita Daniela, Neomi Gonzales, Arnel Carrion, Boo Gabunada, Jon Abella, Raul Montesa, Rica Laguardia, Lani Ligot, Jasper John Jimenez, Paji Arceo, Mark Tayag, Chez Cuenca, Fay Castro, Iya Villanueva, Derrick Gozos, Brianna Bunagan, Lucylle Tan, Denzel Chang, Brianna Bunagan, Elian Santos, Giani Sarita, Prince España, and Clave Sun.

Liwanag Sa Dilim was written by Mr. Guevara, Jonjon Martin, and Mio Infante, with musical arrangements by Orlando Dela Cruz. It will have performances at 3 and 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and 8 p.m. on Fridays, from March 7 to April 13 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Ayala corner Gil Puyat Aves. in Makati City.

Tickets are available on Ticket2Me via https://ticket2me.net/LiwanagSaDilimMusical. — Brontë H. Lacsamana