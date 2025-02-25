THIS YEAR, the reach of Filipino music will be legitimized thanks to the new The Official Philippines Chart, an industry-backed weekly chart that showcases top-performing tracks from local and international artists in the country.

It is based on streams across major platforms — Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, and YouTube — and run by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, with support from the Philippine Recorded Music Rights Inc. (PRM).

The chart will be able to “reflect the hard work, dedication, and passion that artists pour into their craft,” said Roslyn Pineda, Sony Music Entertainment Philippines general manager and PRM board member, at the launch on Feb. 19.

The Official Philippines Chart will be made publicly available every Tuesday at www.officialseacharts.com and on The Official Southeast Asia Charts Instagram and Facebook channels, along with counterparts for Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Some big names in Original Pilipino Music (OPM) were revealed to be part of the initial charts: Arthur Nery, Cup of Joe, BINI, Dionela, Maki, TJ Monterde, Flow G, Al James, Ben&Ben, and Hev Abi, who all ranked in the Top 10 Local Songs and Artists of 2024 charts.

“With the transparency and visibility provided by the charts, we now have a clear picture of who is resonating with our audiences, who is breaking barriers, and who is truly making waves in the music scene,” explained Ms. Pineda.

“This data is critical; it provides insights that can help us understand the ever-evolving landscape of our industry,” she added.

Among the highlights of the evening was the recognition of the Nation’s Girl Group BINI, which was named Top Local Artist of the Year. The multi-awarded group graced the launch with a live performance of their latest hit, “Blink Twice.”

It was also a big night for singer-songwriter TJ Monterde, whose breakout single “Palagi” was named Top Local Song of The Year.

“This past year has really been phenomenal and inspiring. I’m grateful to all my Bituins [the name used for his fans] for growing alongside me over the years. Truly honored to be acknowledged by The Official Philippines Chart, and I’m incredibly excited for the future of OPM in the years to come!” Mr. Monterde said.

Other performers that night were Suyen, dwta, Nior, Xyvril, and One Click Straight. — Brontë H. Lacsamana