Stuff to Do (02/21/25)

Take a rubbercut printmaking workshop

FOR the first in a series of printmaking workshops hosted by The M, a collection of contemporary prints serves as the inspiration for the Rubbercut Printmaking Workshop. The workshop will be facilitated by Ambie Abaño, a multi-awarded Filipino artist, printmaker, and board member of the Philippine Association of Printmakers. The workshop will take place on Feb. 22, 1 to 5 p.m., at the 3rd floor South Gallery in Metropolitan Museum of Manila in BGC. It is meant for those aged 13 years old and up. Register via the link bit.ly/4hkWETT.

Honor the Battle of Manila’s fallen

WREATHS will be laid, and taps resound through Intramuros, when Memorare Manila 1945 commemorates the Battle of Manila, when from Feb. 3 to March 3, 1945, 100,000 non-combatants died from Japanese atrocities. The public is invited to join the brief ceremony which starts at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the corner of Heneral Luna and Anda Streets in Intramuros, Manila.

Watch a Maiko and Geiko performance

THE Japan Foundation Manila is presenting a rare opportunity to witness the elegance and artistry of Japan’s renowned Maiko and Geiko from Gion Higashi, Kyoto. This performance will take place on Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., at Shangri-La Plaza Grand Atrium, in Mandaluyong as part of Nihongo Fiesta 2025. Maiko (apprentice Geiko) and Geiko from the historic district of Gion in Kyoto will perform classical Japanese dances. The audience will have a rare chance to experience traditional Japanese performing arts, showcasing the grace, refined movements, and time-honored culture of Kyoto’s Hanamachi (flower town). Admission is free.

Snag a travel sale deal

DAVAO resort Discovery Samal is offering exclusive deals as part of the Davao Mega Travel Sale. These deals are available until Feb. 23, with the discounted stays applicable until Feb. 28, 2026. Discovery Samal is a luxurious resort in Samal Island in Davao. The sale includes room rates of P25,221 for a Junior Suite, P34,505 for an Executive Beach Suite, P36,052.80 for a Samal Suite, and P43,789.20 for a Premier One Bedroom Suite. Guests can also enjoy 15% off on all food and beverage outlets and Samal Escape Spa treatments. Guests who stay between June 15 and Aug. 31 will receive an additional P500 Spa credit. Guests can choose from three-month or six-month installment plans.

View exhibits at Shangri-La Plaza galleries

FOR National Arts Month, Shangri-La Plaza has its own lineup of galleries with new exhibits. At Gallery BiG, there is the exhibit Renditions of Epicurean Delights, a selection of Cubist-inspired drawings by New York-based Fil-Am physician and nuclear medicine expert Dr. Wilfrido Sy. The exhibit is ongoing until Feb. 24 at Gallery BiG at the Art Plaza on Level 4, Main Wing. Meanwhile, Galerie Stephanie is serving a triple exhibit treat this February: Swimming in my Head by Indonesian artist Imam Santoso; Breaking to Mend, a solo exhibition of handmade porcelain plates by Brazil-born pop surrealist Ciane Xavier; and, What We Carry, What We Grow by Shireen Co, Jem Magbanua, Thea Quiachon, and Nunzio Paci. All three shows are running until March 2 at Level 6, East Wing. Finally, Asian contemporary art space Cartellino presents In the dust of this planet, an exhibit of collage works and paintings by Marybob Arce and Regina Reyes running until March 2. Cartellino is located at Level 6, East Wing.

Go to NCCA’s two exhibits for Arts Month

TWO exhibitions are on view at the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Gallery in Intramuros. The first is PiDi: Piding-Pidi!, featuring 20-years of art by Elmer I. Nocheseda, an artist with Parkinson’s Disease. Curated by Joseph S. Santiago, the showcase offers a unique set of undated artworks created at the early and severe stages of his disorder, challenging guests to guess which artworks were done at each stage. The second exhibit is Living Pages, which narrates children’s stories through robotics engineer and sculptor Sven Wilbur Lim’s art made of discarded book pages. It interprets the stories of Cinderella, Snow White, and Alice in Wonderland. Both exhibits are on view at the NCCA Gallery until Feb. 28.

Visit Mylene Quito’s solo show

VISUAL ARTIST Mylene Quito holds her 5th solo exhibition, Blossoms of the Heart, Love in Bloom, at the Nami Gallery in Quezon City until Feb. 28. Known for her signature pointillism technique and vibrant floral works, this features colorful depictions of peonies, cherry blossoms, rain lilies, Madonna lilies, and daffodils. In addition to her solo show, Ms. Quito is participating in an international collaboration with Tan Kay Nguan, founder of Art Alliance Singapore, and Kayson Chen, Chairman of the 15th Art Alliance in Taiwan. The group exhibit runs until Feb. 25 at the 15th Asia Art Alliance in Taoyuan, Taiwan, featuring the work of 17 Filipino artists, including Ms. Quito.

Go to Ali Mall’s art festival, Zamboanga exhibit

THE Love of Art Festival is ongoing at the ground floor Activity Area of Ali Mall. Presented by Araneta City and Gateway Gallery in partnership with Quatro Arts and Events, the festival features artworks by independent artists from around the Philippines. At the same time, at the lower ground floor Activity Area, there is the Sinag: Sigla ng Sining exhibit showcasing works by Zamboanga’s special children and youth artists and creatives. It is presented in partnership with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Philippine Association for Citizens with Developmental and Learning Disabilities, and the National Council on Disability Affairs. Both shows run until Feb. 28.