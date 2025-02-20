Dining In/Out: Fastfood and then some

1 of 4

Kenny Rogers Roasters offers Corn Muffin Ice Cream

LAST YEAR, fast-casual restaurant Kenny Rogers Roasters and artisanal ice cream brand Merry Moo joined forces to bring Corn Muffin Ice Cream into the retail market. The Corn Muffin Ice Cream is made with a creamy cornbread base, maize bits, and corn muffin chunks, capturing the flavor of Kenny Rogers Roasters classic cornbread recipe. This year, the Corn Muffin Ice Cream is available in even more locations — in select The Marketplace and Landmark branches. The Corn Muffin Ice Cream is one of the many versions of Kenny Rogers Roasters classic creations available in supermarkets around the metro. For more news and a guide to the supermarket locations with the ice cream, follow Kenny Rogers Roasters on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Karayama is now in Makati

POPULAR Japanese chicken chain Karayama opened a branch at One Ayala on Feb. 15. Karayama Philippines opened its first branch in SM North EDSA five years ago. The One Ayala branch is located near the EDSA-Ayala footbridge. The story of Karayama’s famous Japanese-style fried chicken, known as karaage, began in a tiny storefront in Tokyo. Chicken is slowly marinated in a secret recipe, developed to enhance the flavor of the chicken. Each boneless piece is then breaded and fried until crisp. With its ingredients sourced from Japan, Karayama offers authentic Japanese-style Fried Chicken from rice sets to their 15-piece Chicken Mountain. Aside from the rice sets with a one-time refill of rice and miso soup, Karayama also offers Japanese rice bowls; Chicken Paitan Ramen, and Curry Rice sets. Japanese mochi and ice cream for desserts, and drinks like Cherry Blossom Fresh Fizz are also available. Exclusive promos are available when ordering via karayama.pickup.ph or Grabfood.

Panda Express has spicy new chicken

PANDA EXPRESS Philippines has just launched its newest American Chinese sweet and spicy dish — Spicy Bourbon Chicken — available for a limited time. This is a spin on the Southern American classic Bourbon Chicken. The dish contains crispy boneless chicken bites and fresh vegetables, wok-tossed in a spicy and sweet bourbon sauce all topped with sesame seeds. The dish can be paired with a big bowl of steaming white rice, fried rice, or chow mein. Spicy Bourbon Chicken is only available for a limited time at Panda Express branches, or order via takeout, drive-through, or delivery via online store order.pandaexpress.com.ph, Grab or Foodpanda.

McDonald’s gets cheesier

MCDONALD’S brings back the Cheese Dunk, a gooey cheese dip companion to their cheeseburgers. Cheese Dunk is offered in three ways: the Cheese Dunk Solo, the Cheeseburger with Cheese Dunk Meal (a classic cheeseburger and a side of cheese dip), and the Double Cheeseburger with Dunk Meal (double the beef, double the cheese, double the dunk). It is available in all McDonald’s locations nationwide, via dine-in, takeout, McDelivery, or the McDonald’s App. On Feb. 28, they’ll announce “a bold twist” to the cheese dunk limited-time offering. For more information about McDonald’s Cheese Dunk, visit McDonalds.com.ph, or follow @McDo.ph on Facebook, and @McDo_ph on Instagram.