UNIQLO’S Spring/Summer 2025 LifeWear collection is hitting the shelves with most already in stock. Still to come are the Uniqlo C collection with Clare Waight Keller which will debut on Feb. 28, while a collaboration with brand Princesse tam tam will debut in March.

To launch the collection in Rockwell on Feb. 7, they tapped the power of celebrities.

Actor and model Donny Pangilinan appeared onstage at Rockwell’s Balmori Tent wearing the brand’s Wide Tapered Jeans in white, paired with a jacket of the same color. “This is literally part of my lifestyle. I cannot go without the wide tapered jeans,” he said. “For me, this one, I can wear if I’m going to work, going to an event, going out with friends, or just chilling out with my family.

“Always have a fresh pair of jeans for anything,” added the actor.

Next came erstwhile it-girl Solenn Heussaff, and actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith. Ms. Curtis-Smith wore a pink shirt from the Premium Linen line, made of European flax. “It’s not see-through, but it’s got a really good, like, lining through it. Hindi ka maiilang (you won’t feel uneasy), and at the same time, when it’s hot, you want to make sure it’s breathable and you feel comfortable moving around in it. It’s really perfect for our humidity here,” she said. She wore this with yellow Bermuda shorts, also from the brand.

Meanwhile, Ms. Heussaff wore the brand’s Airism Sleeveless Bra Top (basically a top with a bra built into it). “You think about what T-shirt to wear, with what bra… this one, you won’t have to think. You just throw it on, which is honestly what I’m about nowadays. I’m always on the go, and I need something that really moves with me. It’s really light.” She matched the shirt with flowy pants from the brand, a pair of sunglasses, and cinched all of it with one of the brand’s leather belts.

Volleyball player Kianna Dy was also called onstage, and while in a green sweatshirt, she kept things active with a pale blue skort (shorts with a skirt panel sewn over them), from the brand’s Sports Utility line. “There are shorts inside, which makes it perfect for just a casual outfit. But also, I can use it for working out, if I want to look cute.”

Finally, influencer Niana Guerrero wore the brand’s latest collaboration with Disney, one of the Mickey Faces UT T-shirts, and the brand’s Barrel leg pants. Other collaborations include the MFA Boston Ukiyo-E shirts, Henri Matisse shirts, and one printed with photos of cats.

CLOTHES DRIVE

Reichelle Vergara, head of public relations and sustainability for Uniqlo in the Philippines, announced their previous clothing drive late last year to distribute clothing to the needy worldwide, giving around million pieces. This year, they’re bringing it locally.

“We have recently started our phase one of The Heart of LifeWear by donating 600 HeatTech item to communities in need in the Cordillera region,” she said. According to a company release, the donation is specifically for “single parents living in the Baguio area.”

They’re aiming to donate 10,000 Airism pieces around Manila and more communities. “We believe in the power of clothing,” she said. “Not only the customers, but of course, the communities we live in… also deserve to be comfortable.” — JLG