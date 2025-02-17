Late Valentine’s

1 of 3

WELL, you’ve been naughty and you let Valentine’s Day slip by. Time to pay the piper (and these brands) with this collection of goodies bound to melt (most) recipient’s hearts.

FENDI FOR THE MEN

THE Fendi Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 Collection approaches the Maison’s 100th anniversary by putting in the spotlight the Maison’s heritage codes through the Fendi Crest.

Identifying through Madras-checked suiting and broken pinstripe threads reminiscent of the iconic Selleria stitching, distinctive traits culminate in the Fendi Crest heraldic shield. Embroidered on striped polo shirts and double-breasted blazers or as a patch placed on braided cashmere knits, the Fendi Crest also transforms into a geometric pattern on silk or cotton shirting. Migrating from ready-to-wear to accessories, the heraldic shield appears on baseball caps and Regimental-style ties.

A shopping bag is crafted from canvas in a tonal Pequin striped motif in the shades of dark green. A macro colored Fendi Crest patch is embroidered at the center, showcasing the Maison’s codes in full detail.

Also in the Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the Peekaboo Soft bag acquires a new Small size, maintaining its deconstructed silhouette and extreme suppleness. Crafted from Cuoio Romano leather, seasonal declinations are embellished with the Fendi Crest, printed with a glossy finish that allows the ton-sur-ton color to fuse with the leather. In the Fendi Crest version, the Peekaboo Soft Small is colored in the iconic Fendi yellow or a light, dusty blue. This is now available in selected Fendi boutiques worldwide and on fendi.com.

Meanwhile, Fendi’s meticulously handcrafted Baguette bag in Cuoio Romano leather is also part of its Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. These exclusive patchwork Baguette bags will be available in selected boutiques worldwide starting March 13.

LOGITECH FOR GAMERS AND NON-GAMERS

FORGET the typical flowers and chocolates combo, Logitech has prepared a selection of thoughtful gifts for both gamer and non-gamer partners. These include the MX Keys Mini and MX Anywhere 3s Combo, the Brio 100 and Brio 300 webcam, Zone Vibe 100 high-fidelity soundscape, POP Icon Keys and Mouse Combo and Desk Mat, and the Pebble 2 K380s + M350s. These items come in rose and white colorways for a touch Valentine’s Day in the workspace. For more ergonomic tools, check out a collection of “mice” and mouse pads, also available in rose and white color variations.

For light setups, check out the Pro X Superlight series, available in white and magenta. There’s also an array of keyboards and game shifters (driving simulator controllers) for couples.

Explore Logitech’s official Lazada and Shopee stores and Logitech G’s official Lazada and Shopee stores for a catalog of high-end gaming and lifestyle items.

COS SUNGLASSES

COS and Linda Farrow have unveiled the latest chapter of their limited-edition eyewear capsule which merges COS’s signature modern design with Linda Farrow’s bold, luxurious aesthetic. The 11-piece collection introduces new expressions of classic styles.

The collection features unisex styles and reimagined favorites alongside newly reworked archival designs. A nod to nostalgia, oversized frames with a subtle cat-eye blend old-school charm with modern sensibilities. Reworking classic shapes, angular aviator frames in gold and silver with gradient-tinted lenses feature alongside a slim, narrow silhouette inspired by the 1990s, and a striking octagonal cherry-red design — a harmonious blend of old-school charm and contemporary appeal. The frames are further elevated through cut-out details bringing a subtle, contemporary edge to timeless eyewear.

Designed for both style and functionality, each pair provides 100% UV protection and comes with a protective case and cleaning cloth. The COS × Linda Farrow limited-edition collection is available online at COS.com, and at the COS Store at SM Aura Premier.