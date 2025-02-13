Dining In/Out on Valentine’s

1 of 7

WE’VE GOT you covered this Valentine’s weekend, from nights at home, out, or even out of town.

City of Dreams

ROMANCE fills the air at City of Dreams Manila (COD). The Manila outpost of the globally renowned restaurant founded by celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, located at Nobu Hotel Manila, presents a five-course Valentine’s Day dinner menu on Feb. 14 for P6,000 net person. The menu comes with a welcome drink starts with the chef’s choice of appetizer followed by a selection of Nobu Canapés. An assorted selection of Nobu sushi served along with a clear soup of ginger, oyster and negi (leeks) come after. The dinner goes a notch higher with the next course of Hokkaido Scallops with vanilla miso, foie gras and sesame seeds; and Seared Wagyu Beef with onsen tamago (Japanese-style soft boiled egg), dried miso garlic chips, and glazed sake-mirin reduction. A dessert of Delicate Chocolate Heart with strawberry and rum mousse, red velvet cake and mixed berry sorbet finishes the meal. In Nobu fashion, the occasion would cater to celebrations for two, a family affair, or single friends getting together. Nobu Manila is open from 5 to 11 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, Crystal Dragon impresses with a four-course set menu available from Feb. 13 to 14 for lunch and dinner. The menu, which comes with a glass of sparkling wine, has an appetizer of premium Ostra Regal Oyster served with foie gras toast, followed by an Alaskan King Crab Bisque, and continues with a Heritage Braised Pork Belly and Signature XO Lobster Thermidor. Providing conclusion to the meal is a dessert of Mango Pomelo Lava Chiffon. The set menu is priced at P5,500 net per person for a minimum order for two persons.

Haliya, COD’s modern Filipino restaurant, celebrates with an “Araw ng mga Puso” special menu available for dinner on Feb. 14. The offer, priced at P9,000 net for two persons, comes with a three-course menu, a variety of confections at the dessert station, and two rounds of cocktails of the guest’s choice.

Café Society spoils guests with its array of thoughtfully packaged sweet indulgences. Available from Feb. 11 to 14, the lineup of chocolates, cakes, pastries, and other confections that are perfect for gifting to loved ones. These include a Valentine Heart in a box, Valentine Flowers in bloom, and Heart of Roses in a pot. Pair the confections with an array of flower arrangements available at the café, with a choice of a long-stemmed rose, a bouquet of three, six, or 12 roses, if not a fuller spring bouquet.

Finally, acclaimed actor and singer Ian Veneracion performs in a one-night-only Valentine’s weekend concert on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. at Wave, Nobu Hotel Manila’s poolside restaurant. Seat reservations are offered with consumables at P3,000 net per person. For inquiries and reservations, call 8800-8080 or e-mail guestservices@cod-manila.com, or visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com.

Newport World Resorts

EMBARK on a Valentine’s escape designed for connection at The Whisky Library. From Feb. 10 to 16, experience Just the Two of Us, a sweet cocktail made with Flor de Cana 7 Years Rum, Flor de Cana Coco, passionfruit, mango, lime, pineapple, and mint; priced at P900++. For a tropical twist on a classic favorite, savor Salud, a Tequila-based drink featuring Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, kiwi fruit, lime, agave, and green mango. The drink serves four guests for P1,700++.

Over at Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines, mark the sweet occasion with a treat — the 64% Manjari Tart is making its Philippine debut this Valentine’s. For drinks, the La Vie En Rose is a delicate blend of Velvet Falernum, passion fruit, homemade cashew orgeat, and butterfly pea syrup. For something more daring, the Be Mine drink contains Four Pillars bloody shiraz gin, homemade strawberry and cacao wine, and Mancino Vermouth Sakura. For inquiries and table reservations, call 0917-147-6576, or e-mail info@gordonramsayrestaurants.com.ph.

At Marriott Manila, wine and dine with its All Ways Valentines at Marriott Café. Order ahead for a Short Bone-in Tomahawk MB2 steak set for Valentine’s. The special date menu includes seafood barilla tagliatelle pasta, homemade ratatouille, rich red wine jus, and more, for P8,000 net (advance orders required). For a lavish feast, enjoy a Valentine’s Dinner Buffet on Feb. 14 at P3,688 net. Buffet highlights include 43-hour sous vide/roast Wagyu steamed ship steak, grass-fed hi-grade striploin, roasted suckling pig (porchetta), USDA corn-fed tenderloin, and Spiced marinated roast beef rump. Complete the experience with a round of sparkling wine, unlimited sangria, and red iced tea. For inquiries and reservations, contact 0917-584-9650. Sweet lovers can also enjoy a selection of confections, including the Valentine Fondant Cake (P2,500 net), whole cakes (P1,500 net), and mini cakes (P350 net), also available until Feb. 16. For inquiries and advance orders, contact 0917-825-2896.

At Yamazato, in Hotel Okura Manila, immerse in the art of Omotenashi — Japanese hospitality at its finest — with the exclusive Koibumi 2025: Sushi Omakase, offering a thoughtfully curated menu. Get a complimentary Tamnavulin Wine Series flight and name-engraved whiskey glasses for advanced reservations. This is available from Feb. 10 to 15, during lunch (11:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m) and dinner (5:30 to 9:30 p.m.) for P15,000++ per person.

For P25,000 net per couple at the Hilton Manila’s Valentine Poolside Soiree, the Premium Cabana includes a five-course meal, one bottle of Champagne, a bouquet of roses, a box of pralines, 10 Polaroid shots, butler service, and pet food. Alternatively, the Deluxe package is available for a starting price P10,000 net. For more information, call 0917-853-6112. Guests can also avail via Eat Drink Hilton Website: https://eatdrinkhilton.com/shop/hilton-manila/product/a-valentines-poolside-soiree-deluxe-package/. For more information on Newport World Resorts’ Valentine’s offers, visit www.newportworldresorts.com.

The Peninsula Manila

LAUNCH your love for each other high above the Manila skyline at The Peninsula Manila with the Old Manila x Air Taxi Fly & Dine Epic Date Helicopter Tour. This VIP-style private tour (a minimum of two guests, and a maximum of six) will take you on a romantic 15-minute helicopter journey of the iconic sites of Metro Manila where, as you fly high above the exciting landscape, you and your partner will enjoy quality time together making unforgettable memories. Upon your return, an indulgent six-course set dinner paired with a bottle of Peninsula Deutz Champagne awaits at Old Manila. To make the experience even sweeter, there will be a tin of Old Manila chocolate caviar pearls to take home. The chopper journey starts with a pre-departure at 4 p.m., departs at 4:45 p.m., then lands back for dinner at 6:30 p.m. It costs P19,880 per guest, inclusive of helicopter journey, dinner, Champagne, and taxes. A lower-priced option is at P8,200 per guest, inclusive only of dinner, a complimentary flute of Moscato d’Asti, and taxes.

On Feb. 14, from 7 to 10 p.m., The Lobby will transform into a romantic musical haven where lovers can enjoy a four-course menu of Mosaic of Salmon and Tuna, Seafood Bisque, Grilled Angus Tenderloin or Maine Lobster, and a dessert of Rouge Craquelin. Guests booking a dinner table on Valentine’s Day will be serenaded by the acclaimed Battig Chamber Singers and Peninsula Strings. Music and Romance at The Lobby is P5,990 per guest, inclusive of taxes.

At Escolta from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., a dinner buffet unfolds like a love letter written with Valentine-themed seasonal treasures. It’s at P4,490 per adult guest, inclusive of taxes, with an additional P1,500 when enjoying Escolta’s extensive selection of free-flowing wines (and at P2,290 per guest under 12).

Meanwhile, The Peninsula Boutique’s popping up at The Lobby with a display of chocolate hearts, love-inspired cakes, and armfuls of flowers, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For inquiries or more information on dining at The Peninsula Manila on Valentine’s Day, call 8887-2888 ext. 6694, or e-mail diningPMN@peninsula.com.

New World Makati Hotel

THE New World Makati Hotel offers an intimate evening under the stars as the Rescue Bar presents “Love Under The Moonlight,” a special Valentine’s dinner on Feb. 14 and 15, with availability on Feb. 15 subject to demand. Guests can indulge in a curated menu featuring a seafood assiette with smoked prawn ceviche and sea urchin crème brûlée, a grill platter with lamb rack, Kurobuta pork loin, and US Angus beef ribeye, and a decadent dessert to share, paired with a glass of sparkling wine. Priced at P5,500 net per couple, this dining experience runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Meanwhile Jasmine offers a romantic Chinese feast with two set menus at P2,388 net and P3,088 net per person, as well as an All You Can Eat Dimsum special menu for P2,288 net for dinner, which includes a glass of red or white wine. A special All You Can Eat Dimsum lunch will also be available for P1,988 net. Guests can enhance their dining experience with free-flowing non-alcoholic beverages for an additional P488 net or an alcoholic beverage package for an additional P788 net, which includes local beer, red, white, and sparkling wine.

At the newly reopened Café 1228, guests can enjoy an indulgent Valentine’s dinner on Feb. 14 or 15 at P3,500 net per person. The first two couples to book dinner will receive complimentary full-body massage treatments at Paradasia Spa, while the next three will enjoy foot massages.

Couples dining at any of the three outlets will receive an assortment of bonbons that they can enjoy right away, or savor at a later time. The Shop offers Valentine’s confections including the Strawberry Kiss Shortcake (for P1,500 for a whole cake and P300 for a petite version). The Cupid’s Love Box (P3,800 net) includes a whole Strawberry Kiss Shortcake, a choice of red or white wine, and 10 assorted Valentine truffles.

Lastly, The Lounge presents the Heart’s Delight Box, an Afternoon Tea offering available until Feb. 28, from 2 to 5:30 p.m. This selection includes three different petite cakes alongside 10 assorted Valentine truffles. Savory selections feature Mini Chicken Wellington and Pulled Beef Burgers with Caramelized Jalapeño Onion, complemented by a choice of infused homemade tea. Guests may also enjoy add-ons such as coffee or tea for P150 net or opt for sparkling and Champagne selections with prices ranging from P450 to P1,600 per glass. For bookings and inquiries, call 8811-6888.

Richmonde Hotel Ortigas

PAINT the town red at Richmonde Hotel Ortigas’ Richmonde Café on Valentine’s Day. On the menu are appetizers, salads, and desserts at the buffet spread, a choice of filet mignon or sea bass for the main course, and caramel-cured egg yolk sorbet as palate cleanser. Served with a glass of white or red wine or mocktail, this Valentine’s Dinner is priced at P2,598 net per person and is served from 7 to 10 p.m. Over at The Exchange Bar, love isn’t just for pairs but for parties of three for the special Trio Treats available for groups of three on Feb. 14. Priced at P1,650 net, get a drink-and-bar-chow set for three persons inclusive of three drinks each (local beer, featured cocktail, or non-alcoholic drink) and a bar chow platter good for sharing. For more information call 8638-7777, 0917-534-4352 (Richmonde Café) or e-mail stay@richmondeortigas.com.

Diamond Hotel

FEEL the love at Diamond Hotel Philippines with these Valentine’s dining specials. There will be a Valentine’s Day lunch buffet at Corniche on Feb. 14 for P3,880 net per person which comes with one round of red or white wine. A Valentine’s Day dinner buffet is available with two seatings: first seating (5-7 p.m.) is P3,880 net per person for a buffet with one round of red or white wine; and the second seating (8-10 p.m.) at P4,280 net per person for a buffet with one round of sparkling wine. Beyond Valentine’s Day itself, Corniche keeps the love flowing on Feb. 13, 15, and 16 with a special lunch and dinner buffet priced at P3,880 net per person with one standard drink.

Take your date to Yurakuen for a five-course Valentine’s dinner at P7,500 net for two persons on Feb. 14.

Meanwhile, The Lobby Lounge and Bar27 offer a four-course Valentine’s dinner inclusive of one round of red or white wine at P5,800 net for two persons and live musical entertainment.

To purchase vouchers for Valentine’s Day dining offers, visit onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com. For restaurant reservations, call 8528-3000 or e-mail restaurant_rsvn@diamondhotel.com.

Conrad Manila

ON THIS season of love, the Love by the Bay offer at Brasserie on 3 on Feb. 14 is priced at P2,900 net per person for lunch, and P3,988 net per person for dinner, inclusive of one round of sparkling wine, coffee or tea. Highlights include the cochinillo, premium carvings, oysters, charcuterie, and a live band performance.

This Valentine’s weekend, couples can indulge in an exceptional dining experience, as it coincides with the opening of the 12th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition at the Mall of Asia Complex. The fireworks light up the sky, as guests dine at Brasserie on 3’s buffet. Guests can step outside to the restaurant’s veranda and enjoy the dazzling fireworks with a standing view. The Bursts of Flavors and Fireworks buffet will be held every Saturday from Feb. 15 to March 15, with a dinner rate at P3,600 net per person. There is a special rate at P2,880 net per person for bookings fully paid 72 hours before dining reservations.

At China Blue by Jereme Leung, the Dine with Love menu, available from Feb 14 to 15, is priced at P4,998++ per person (minimum of two persons). This features Crispy honey barbecue pork belly, Wagyu beef with sweet Chinese black vinegar sauce and pistachio, Braised fish-shape seafood dumpling with sour salted vegetable broth, and Steamed snow fish and mushroom egg white with black olive garlic sauce. To learn more call 8833-9999 or e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com.

Richmonde Hotel Iloilo

AT RICHMONDE’S Iloilo branch, let The Granary’s Wine and Dine Valentine’s Dinner Buffet is highlighted by the cochinillo, turkey, and braised short plate at the carving table, assorted grilled skewers, tapas bar, and fry bar at the action stations, and lamb paella at the hot section, plus many more. Priced at P1,850 net per person and P2,150 net if inclusive of a bottle of wine, this feast for friends, families, and lovers is served from 6 to 10 p.m on Feb. 14. Children six to 12 years old get 50% off while it’s free dining for children five years old and below. For inquiries and reservations, call (6333)328-7888 / 0917-563-3558 (The Granary), or e-mail stay@richmondeiloilo.com, or log on to www.richmondehoteliloilo.com.ph.

Discovery Resorts

COUPLES looking for a dreamy island escape can look forward to their own slice of paradise at Discovery Boracay. Book All About Love, a three-night stay offer and enjoy luxurious perks designed for romance, including a spa experience, a romantic dinner, and special touches. On Feb. 14, celebrate love with a five-course dinner for two at Indigo Restaurant. End the night with a box of chocolate pralines and a toast, available for P4,900+ for two persons. All February long, Forno Osteria will serve Unlisteak: unlimited USDA Top Blade steak, grilled in a Josper oven and served with sides and sauces, available for P2,990+ per person. The Sands’ Weekend Buffet is available for P1,499+ per person.

At Discovery Coron, a five-course dinner will be served at the Firefish Restaurant for P2,025 net per person. Add P1,500 to dine under the stars with a Moonlit Dinner setup by the beach. Discovery Coron’s newest dining destination, Sinag, offers a special three-course dinner for two, at P2,025 net per person.

For reservations, e-mail reservations@db.discovery.com.ph or call 7720-8888/+6336-288-9689 for Discovery Boracay and e-mail reservations@dc.discovery.com.ph or call 0917-815-8678 or 7719-6971 to 73 for Discovery Coron.

Tatatito

TATATITO Home Kitchen is celebrating Valentine’s Day with the Burnt Basque Queso de Bola Cheesecake, the latest addition to their menu. Tatatito Home Kitchen is located at the OPL Building on Dela Rosa Street corner Carlos Palanca in Makati. The restaurant operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays. Reservations can be made online at https://book.bistrochat.com/tatatito or by calling 0917-862-4000 or 8809-8055.

Dylan Patisserie

JUST as love takes many forms, so do the flavors in this year’s exclusive Dylan’s Valentine collection. These include the Strawberry Le Baiser Cake (vanilla sponge, white chocolate mousse, and strawberry chunk compote), Valentine Macarons (strawberry ganache, white chocolate couverture, and crushed strawberries), the Valentine Cherish Muffin (with cream cheese filling and pink garnish). Other offerings include the Red Velvet Croissant and the Valentine Amore Sandwich. For more information, call 8777-2999 or 0917-8772999, or visit www.dylanpatisserie.com. Their branches are in Jupiter St., Makati, Parqal Mall Macapagal Ave., and SM North EDSA.

Cravings

AVAILABLE from Feb. 13 to 16 at Cravings Maginhawa and on Feb. 13 and 14 at Cravings Alabang, a special Valentine’s menu begins with unlimited soup and salad, and three choices for the main course. There are Steak and Frites (P1,350), Surf and Turf (P1,500), and Louisiana Shrimp Skewers (P850). To end the meal on a sweet note, there is the signature Tiramisu, perfect for sharing. Cravings also introduces two matcha-inspired cakes, new additions to its lineup of desserts: Matcha Tiramisu (P1,800) and Strawberry Matcha Cake (P1,500). For gifting there is the S’mores Trio (P750/P850 with a special bag). For inquiries and orders, contact 0906-511-4772 and 0920-413-7864. Cravings is located at 28 Maginhawa St., QC and at the Insular Life Corporate Center, Filinvest City, Alabang.

Pizza Hut

PIZZA HUT is making Valentine’s cheesier with four new creations and three new combos. There’s the new Stuffed Crust Heart Pizza, a heart-shaped pizza with a cheese-stuffed crust, available in all flavors including those from the Lovers Line (e.g. Cheese Lovers, Pepperoni Lovers), Supremes Line (e.g. Hawaiian Supreme, Bacon Supreme); and Specialty Line (e.g. Meat Lovers, Seafood Supreme), starting at P499. Pizza Hut has also cooked up a new creation: the new Five Cheese Bliss Pizza, priced at P439. It is made with mozzarella, cheddar, and Parmesan on top along with dollops of cream cheese, white cheese chunks, and a creamy milk drizzle. As for drinks, there’s the new Frozen Hot Choco, priced at P189, and the new Hot Choco, priced at P149, made with Ghirardelli chocolate. The drinks are available for a limited time only in select stores nationwide. For the combos, there’s Cupid’s Treat for two (P749) with one Regular Hawaiian Stuffed Crust Pizza, one Regular Spaghetti Bolognese, one Regular Spaghetti Carbonara, and two servings of Pepsi. One can upgrade to the new Frozen Hot Choco or Hot Choco for an additional P150. Then there’s Cupid’s Treat for 4, priced at P1,599. It comes with one Regular Hawaiian Stuffed Crust Pizza, one Regular Five Cheese Bliss Pizza, one Family Pasta, and one Pepsi Pitcher for dine-in or a 1.5L Pepsi bottle for takeout or delivery. Finally, there’s the Cupid’s Pizza Trio, priced at P1,199. It comes with one Regular Hawaiian Supreme Heart Stuffed Crust Pizza, one Regular Pepperoni Lovers Heart Stuffed Crust Pizza, and one Regular Five Cheese Bliss Pizza. Visit your nearest Pizza Hut branch, order for delivery via the (02) 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com, the Pizza Hut mobile app, GrabFood and foodpanda.

Gringo

THIS Valentine’s Day, Gringo introduces two special treats. Buffalo Mozzarella Bites are paired with a sour cream truffle dip. Complementing this appetizer is the Tropical Sangria. These Valentine’s offerings pair perfectly with Gringo’s bestsellers which are ideal for groups of four. Guests can also bring Gringo’s signature flavors home with the BFF Sauces Set. Gringo offers catering, bulk orders, and delivery through Gringo.ph, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.