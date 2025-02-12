Arts & Culture (02/12/25)

1 of 12

Heroes of Remedios Hospital honored at San Agustin

THE World War II Malate Grave Project will culminate on Feb. 13, 2 p.m., with a ceremony at the San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila. The event, scheduled in time for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Manila, includes a funeral mass, procession, and re-interment of exhumed commingled mass grave remains of the heroes of Remedios Hospital in the San Agustin Crypt. It is the culmination of the five-year Malate Grave Project, a groundbreaking forensic archeological and anthropological project centered on a long-forgotten civilian mass grave site discovered at the Malate Catholic School in late 2019. Then an emergency hospital for American prisoners of war, the site was bombed by Allied Forces in February 1945. The aerial assault destroyed the hospital and killed Columban priest John Lalor of Malate Church and a number of hospital volunteers and patients, including the Filipino scientist Maria Orosa.

Romance filmmakers conclude Benilde film fest

IN celebration of the love month, the Film Department of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde invites movie enthusiasts to watch LIGAW! BenildeFilm Romance Festival and then attend a roundtable on Valentine’s Day itself to listen to makers of romance films discuss the anatomy of a love story. The two days feature a total of 14 short romance films – 10 by Benildeans and four by Far Eastern University and University of the Philippines students. The screenings will be held at the Benilde Design and Arts Campus 12F Screening Room on Feb. 12 and 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Romcom Filmmakers’ Roundtable will be on Feb. 14, 11 a.m., at the same venue. Guest panelists include director Petersen Vargas and Star Cinema screenwriter and producer Daisy Cayanan Mejares. Pre-registration is required through this link: bit.ly/LIGAWPreReg.

PPO holds Concert V: HOPE on Feb. 14

ON Feb. 14, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) will commemorate the fallen heroes of World War II with the fifth installment of its 40th concert season entitled HOPE. The multi-sensory concert, accompanied by Adam Ustynowicz and Piotr Forkasiewicz’s film illustrations, will tackle love and loss during Poland’s Warsaw Uprising in 1944 and remember the Manila Massacre in the Philippines in 1945. Slated on Valentine’s Day, at 7:30 p.m., at the Metropolitan Theater, PPO Concert V: Hope honors the shared tragic past of Poland’s Warsaw and the city of Manila with melodies from Wings of Hope: A Warsaw-Manila Peace Tribute.

Orley Ypon at Galerie Joaquin Rockwell

GALERIE JOAQUIN is presenting the works of a master of Philippine realism, Orley Ypon, in the exhibit Pag-ibig sa Tinubuang Lupa. An artist’s reception will be held on Feb. 13, 5 p.m. The exhibit marks a significant new development in his oeuvre, featuring a series of landscapes that reflect the artist’s personal experiences of Cebu, Cavite, and other places integral to his identity. The title of the exhibition is drawn from Andres Bonifacio’s patriotic poem, “Pag-ibig sa Tinubuang Lupa.” It will run from Feb. 11 to 22 at Galerie Joaquin Rockwell, located at the R3 Level, Power Plant Mall, Makati City.

PAMANA: A Legacy of Philippine Art at drybrush Gallery

THERE will be an exhibit featuring nine artists whose combined artistic journey spans over half a century. Each over 70 years of age, the artists come together to share not just their artworks, but also their legacy with future generations. The exhibition, titled PAMANA: A Legacy of Philippine Art, features the works of Nelson Castillo, Juno Galang, Romeo Gutierrez, Prudencio Lamarroza, Nemi Miranda, Rodolfo Samonte, Caesar Sario, Fernando Sena, and Turs Simsuangco. It runs from Feb. 1 to 28 at the drybrush Gallery, SM MOA Square, 2nd level of the IKEA Building, Pasay City.

Spanish classical guitarist Miguel Trápaga holds 3 concerts

INTERNATIONALLY acclaimed Spanish guitarist Miguel Trápaga will perform in a series of concerts featuring one of his latest projects, The Guitar in the Time of Manuel de Falla. The concerts will be on Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m., at the University of the Philippines Diliman; Feb. 19, 2 p.m. at the University of Santo Tomás, and Feb. 21, 7 p.m., at Instituto Cervantes in Intramuros. The concerts are presented by the Instituto Cervantes de Manila, the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines, and the Spanish Agency for Cooperation, in collaboration with the UP College of Music and the Conservatory of Music of UST. The program, The Guitar in the Time of Manuel de Falla, features a carefully curated selection of compositions that highlight the vibrant and evocative spirit of Spanish music. These include Isaac Albéniz’ Asturias, Capricho Catalán, and Torre Bermeja; Manuel M. Ponce’s Suite in A Minor (Prélude, Allemande, Sarabande, Gavotte I et II, Gigue); Federico Moreno-Torroba’s Sonatina (Allegretto, Andante, Allegro); Manuel de Falla’s Homenaje a Debussy, Romance del Pescador, Canción del Fuego Fatuo; and Joaquín Turina’s Sonata for Guitar, Op. 61 (Allegro, Andante, Allegro Vivo). The three performances are free of charge, but seating is limited. Reservations can be made through the following link: https://forms.office.com/e/sXJCJsA1wq.

Carlos art book, collaboration with Ken Samudio

TO mark the 75th birthday of the artist Carlos, Galeria Paloma will be launching a coffee-table book survey of his works, and his collaboration with accessories designer Ken Samudio. These accompany his exhibit Catching Paradise, a one-man show at Art Fair Philippines at the Ayala Triangle Gardens from Feb. 21 to 23. Carlos’ self-titled coffee-table book is a compilation of over 100 artworks that includes his early work as a full-time artist, serving as both a retrospective and an intimate look at his creative process. Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase at the fair or through the gallery. Meanwhile, the limited-edition collaboration features Ken Samudio translating Carlos’ colorful, vivid paintings into beaded minaudières.

Bamboo Organ Festival gala and concerts

THE Bamboo Organ Festival, now celebrating its 50th year, will open with a special gala featuring musicians from around the world. The unique concert will see the performers play instruments heard in processions in Intramuros during the 17th century. The performers include Belgian soprano Alice Foccroulle, alto Ily Matthew Maniano, Italian tenor Riccardo Pisani, bas Lanselle Nantes, Japanese violinist Shio Ohshita, Belgian organist Bernard Foccroulle, French and German cornetto players Lambert Colson and Friederike Otto, and Dutch sackbut players Guy Hanssen and Bart Vroomen, and sackbut player Ricson Poonin. The concert will be held on Feb. 20, 8 p.m. at Las Piñas’ St. Joseph Bamboo Organ Church. Two gala tickets cost P10,000. Marian Vespers will be held on Feb. 21 and 22, 8 p.m. Meanwhile, Spanish organist Vicenç Prunés will hold a two-part concert on Feb. 23, 8 p.m., with Part 1 at the St. Joseph Bamboo Organ Church and Part 2 at the Johann Trummer Auditorium at St. Joseph Academy in Las Piñas. There will then be a two-part Organ Recital with Swiss organist Guy Bovet on Jan. 24, 8 p.m., at the church and the auditorium. The UP Los Banos Choir and organist Armando Salarza will perform in a concert called The Splendor of Choral Music on Feb. 27, 8 p.m., at the San Ezekiel Moreno Oratory. The final concert in the festival is called Night of My Favorites, featuring popular artists, on March 1, 8 p.m., at the Saint Joseph Academy Hall. For tickets to the concerts and further details, visit Bamboo Organ Foundation, Inc.

Virgin Labfest 2026 welcomes new entries

THE Virgin Labfest (VLF), the annual theater festival of untried, unstaged, and untested one-act plays, is looking for a new batch of written works for its 21st season. Twelve new plays will be selected to be produced and staged at the Cultural Center of the Philippines in June 2026. The deadline for submission is on Feb. 28, at 11:59 p.m. Submissions may be sent online in .doc or .pdf format only to thewritersblocinc@gmail.com. The call for scripts is open to Filipino citizens only. The playwrights of the chosen scripts must be willing to undergo a script development process for their works with the festival’s creative team. The plays will be formally announced at the end of the VLF 20 in June 2025.

160-km Freedom March to honor WWII heroes

THE legacy of valor and sacrifice continues as descendants of Filipino and US World War II veterans, alongside military personnel, government officials, members of the diplomatic community, students, and families, take part in the annual Freedom March. This historic event commemorates the 83rd anniversary of the Battle of Bataan and honors the heroic endurance of those who endured the infamous Bataan Death March. The Philippine Veterans Bank, in partnership with the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office and the Department of National Defense, will once again lead this solemn tribute on March 1 and 2. The 160-kilometer (km) commemorative walk traces the exact historical route of the Death March, starting from Mariveles, Bataan, and concluding in Capas, Tarlac. The Freedom March extends an open invitation to all who wish to honor the bravery of Filipino and American soldiers. Interested participants may register at https://forms.gle/npJJggx3jxCoMLzS6. Registration is free.

Janine Barrera, Francis Davigny exhibit at AFM

THE works of Janine Barrera and Francis Dravigny will be on display at Alliance Française de Manille (AFM) from Feb. 13 to March 15, with a vernissage on Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. Co-presented by the Qube Gallery, the exhibit presents the works of two internationally recognized artists who share a connection to the Philippines, either as a homeland or as an adopted sanctuary. Their art explores the interplay between nature, identity, and storytelling. Ms. Barrera’s oil on canvas works embody a sophisticated abstraction of the nearly there, while Mr. Dravigny’s mixed-media creations incorporate fabric, embroidery, and indigenous Philippine materials such as raffia and abaca. Both artists converge in their shared fascination with trees, delving into the details of the natural world.

Roldan, Langenegger solo exhibits at Silverlens Manila

FROM Feb. 13 to March 15, Silverlens will be holding two solo shows in its Manila gallery. One is Norberto Roldan’s No Winter Lasts Forever, which follows his 2024 residency at the DAAD Artists-in-Berlin Program in Germany, where he captures a structured, everyday life in winter through found objects. Meanwhile, Visionary Position by Robert Langenegger presents a speculative world of paintings that is both fictionalized and historically graphic. Both shows run at Silverlens Manila, Chino Roces Ave. Ext., Makati City.

Nyoy and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante join Into The Woods

THEATRE Group Asia (TGA) has announced that seasoned theater performers and real-life couple Nyoy and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante will play The Baker and The Baker’s Wife in its production of Stephen Sondheim’s Into The Woods which will be staged in August at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Makati City. They will be joining previously announced members of the cast, Lea Salonga who will play the Witch, and her son Nic Chien who will play Jack. Early access sign-ups are available until Feb. 20 via theatregroupasia.com.

THINKaMuna Pilipinas a finalist in the Asia Design Prize

THINKaMuna Pilipinas, the Media and Information Literacy (MIL) sustainability advocacy of the MediaQuest Group, has announced its recognition as a finalist in the Communication category of the Asia Design Prize for 2025. This award celebrates outstanding design across the Asia-Pacific region, recognizing innovation, creativity, and customer experience. THINKaMuna Pilipinas is the first Philippine entry in the Asia Design Prize and is also the first to be selected as a finalist from 1,879 entries across 22 countries. In partnership with PLDT, Smart, and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas, the advocacy is aimed at advancing MIL in the Philippines through creative use of media, amidst an evolving digital landscape. The project showcases design elements created by Media5, the creatives group of TV5, in line with the MediaQuest Group’s commitment to empower Filipinos by promoting critical thinking to combat disinformation. The Asia Design Awards started in 2016 and are judged by a panel of internationally renowned design experts from all over Asia. It is organized by DESIGNSORI, the design media of Korea. The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony held in Seoul, Korea on March 26.