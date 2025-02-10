Valentine’s gifts

1 of 6

YOU’RE not too late: you can still nab these gifts and fun activities for your beloved for Valentine’s Day on Friday.

MONTBLANC

This Valentine’s Day, Montblanc has curated an assortment of meaningful gifts, ready to be lovingly wrapped in a white Montblanc gift box. The Montblanc Meisterstück Gold-Coated 149 Fountain Pen features a cap and barrel crafted in black precious resin and a handcrafted Au 750/18K gold, rhodium-coated nib. Each Meisterstück is crowned with the white Montblanc emblem inlaid in the cap top and can be engraved with a heartfelt message for a personalized touch. The Meisterstück Messenger features a new metal closure that subtly mirrors the silhouette of the MontBlanc mountain, elevating it beyond functionality with its sleek, modern contours and finish in brilliant black leather. The Sartorial Thin Document Case, available in the burgundy-hued cassis color or in black, transitions with ease from work to play, while the compact Sartorial Pochette can be carried by a wrist handle or under arm to suit any occasion. Complete the leather assortment with a matching Sartorial Card Holder, offering three credit card slots, a business card compartment and an additional pocket on the inside, with an extra slot for a fourth credit card on the outside. As for watches, The Montblanc Star Legacy Moonphase Limited Edition of 1786 pieces features a burgundy-tone glacier patterned dial with a gradient sfumato effect around the outside, in addition to a filet sauté, rose-gold coated hands and numerals, and Montblanc emblem on the counterweight of the seconds hand. Presented in a 42mm stainless steel case and powered by the MB24.31 automatic movement, the timepiece’s moon phase complication displays the phases of the moon at six o’clock with a rose-gold-coated moon and stars on a blue background, surrounded by a round date indicator. The watch comes with an interchangeable calf leather strap in an alligator print finished with a vertical sfumato effect. The Montblanc Bohème Automatic Date comes with a sunbrushed silver-white dial adorned with diamond indexes, rose gold-coated floral Arabic numerals and hands. Other details include a filet sauté pattern and a stamping technique called filé d’étoiles. Fitted with the automatic calibre MB 24.29 and housed inside a 30mm stainless steel case, the watch indicates the hours, minutes and seconds, as well as the date displayed in an almond-shaped aperture with handwritten numerals. The timepiece is completed by a refined interchangeable white calf leather strap with alligator print and an additional strap to suit different styles. For moments when you get close, The Montblanc Legend Eau de Parfum features notes of bergamot, jasmine, and moss to create a fresh, aromatic and woody scent experience. Meanwhile, the Montblanc Signature Absolue Eau de Parfum envelopes its wearer in a floral, fruity and woody scent, highlighted by notes of mandarin, ylang-ylang and golden amber.

SEIKO

The Seiko 5 Sports Collection, with new limited edition collaborations with HUF and Denham, is a gift for men who embrace adventure and dare to be different. SRPL33K1 is from the Japanese watchmaking brand’s second collaboration with skateboarding and streetwear brand HUF. Modeled after a Seiko 5 Sports timepiece that gained popularity in the late ’60s, the watch comes with HUF’s signature colors, design elements, and a vivid HUF green see-through caseback. This timepiece makes for a good companion for those who want to stand out effortlessly. SRPL33 is limited to 7,000 pieces worldwide and locally retails for P22,050. Meanwhile, SRPL35K1 is a collaboration timepiece between Seiko and Amsterdam-based denim brand Denham. Inspired by the concept of a jeanmaker’s Watch, its overall design is reminiscent of classic denim, with varying shades of indigo featured across the bezel, dial, and strap, and a red seconds hand mirroring the signature red rivets found on Denham denim. The watch is presented with a NATO-style nylon strap, and the see-through screw caseback shows Denham’s iconic scissors logo and phrase “The Truth is in the Details.” SRPL35 is capped at 2,000 pieces worldwide, with a local price of P24,950. Both models are powered by Seiko’s Caliber 4R36 automatic movement, the driving force behind the Seiko 5 Sports collection. These watches feature a Curved Hardlex crystal and 100-meter water resistance. Shop the Seiko 5 Sports limited edition collaboration pieces at the nearest Seiko Boutique, Seiko authorized dealer, or online at https://shop.seikoboutique.com.ph/.

BARENBLISS

Barenbliss is launching Valentine’s gifts at SM Makati. Perks include free product engraving with any lip product purchase, free Kiwi Lip and Cheek Tint with a minimum purchase of P600, and both a Kiwi Lip and Cheek Tint and the BNB Fuzzy Bag with a minimum purchase of P1,500. Barenbliss is teaming up with Starfinder Optical and Boxed Blossoms to bring exclusive giveaways and special promos to make this month even more memorable. Stay connected through their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates and promos.

EVER BILENA

Special promos rule at the makeup brand, starting with lip makeup for P143 — but only on two special weekends (Feb. 14 to 16 and Feb. 28 to March 2) to grab these deals. The newly launched Pillow Pop Multi Pot is part of the sale, dropping from P295 to P143! At Careline, the same P143 deals apply on the same weekends. Score the latest Glitter Ink and Colored Ink Liners, Careline x SpongeBob collaboration items, and the newly relaunched Careline Multisticks and Whipped Cream Tints at these limited-time price. If you also love Careline’s Powder Matte Lip Tint, it’s available for P99 all month long. It’s Hello Glow’s fifth birthday, and they’re celebrating with a five-day, 50% off sale on ALL Hello Glow products. Every product is at half-price from Feb. 13 to 17, 2025, including skincare, hair care, body care, and even depilatory essentials.

LEGO

Nothing says “I love you” like a bouquet made with love — and with Lego Botanicals, you can create one that will last forever. Whether you’re choosing the elegant Bouquet of Roses (10328), the vibrant Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet (10342), or the colorful Wild Flower Bouquet (10313), there’s a set to make someone’s day a little brighter. For those who prefer smaller gestures, the Mini Orchid (10343) and Tiny Plants (10329) add a sweet touch to your Valentine’s celebration. Meanwhile, the Plum Blossom (10369) and Lucky Bamboo (10344) make thoughtful gifts that go beyond the usual bouquet. Other builds include Cherry Blossoms (40725), LOVE Mosaic (31214), and Orchid (10311). Enjoy up to 20% off on selected Lego Botanical sets, exclusively available at the Lego Official Store on Shopee Mall, from Feb. 1 to 14. Celebrate the season of love by visiting the LEGO Love Fest at One Ayala Mall during the same dates. Spin the Wheel for a chance to win prizes, including up to 10% off vouchers (valid for purchases of P3,500 and up, capped at P400) and free LEGO polybags! Vouchers are valid for one month starting Feb. 1, 2025, and prizes are non-convertible to cash. Like and follow the Ban Kee Bricks Official Page on Facebook and Instagram, as well as the Lego Official Store on Shopee Mall. Spend at least P6,000 on any Lego Botanical set/s at the Lego Official Store on Shopee Mall and receive a free limited-edition Bloom & Bond Box. This special Gift-With-Purchase is filled with Valentine’s-themed surprises, including a phone holder, Blooming Exchange game cards, a DIY Vase Kit (with three unique designs), stickers, fairy lights, and coasters. Lego Certified Stores have locations in Alabang Town Center, BGC, TriNoma, Shangri-La Plaza, UP Town Center, Manila Bay. You can also explore the full range of products in Toy Kingdom, Toys R Us, Toytown, Rustan’s and online, available in Lazada & Shopee.

LUSH

Make this Valentine’s Day truly sweet with Lush’s 2025 Collection, launching in the Philippines on Feb. 14. This year’s range includes the brand new decadent Posh Chocolate shower gel, deliciously fruity Cherry On Top soap, and irresistible gift sets. These include the Tunnel of Love bath bomb, inspired by tales of The Tunnel of Love in Ukraine, this product contains citrussy olibanum oil and sweet orris root powder. The Love Struck Bombshell is a two-in-one bath bomb infused with soothing sea salt, refreshing bergamot oil, and comforting blackcurrant absolute, harvested by a cooperative in Burgundy, France. The Love Letter Bath Bomb is a romantic color-changing bath bomb with hydrating coconut milk for a creamy gentle soak, and rich in olibanum and geranium oil for a deliciously sweet strawberry scent. There are other love-themed bathbombs available, but there’s also Passion, a shower gel with a fruity, tropical, and lively blend of fresh red rose infusion and sweet passion fruit juice, mixed with hydrating glycerine and mesmerizing plastic-free sparkly luster. Cherry Pop is infused with cherry and tangy lime oils, and Posh Chocolate is a chocolate-scented shower gel packed with decadent cocoa powder and creamy hazelnut milk. Lush sources its organic hazelnut milk from European organic growers who process it using 100% green energy. For kissable lips, Lush also offers lip scrubs, lip butters, and lip care sets, including Shut Up and Kiss Me, Sweet Talk, and Crush. Lush is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Alabang Town Center, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Bonifacio High Street, Glorietta 4, Greenbelt 5, Robinsons Magnolia, Shangri-La Plaza, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa and TriNoma. Lush is also available in Shopee, Lazada Zalora, and Trunc.com. Visit www.lush.com.ph and ssilife.com.ph.