New and pre-owned items on sale at Corso Como 88 in Makati

1 of 2

IN CELEBRATION of its first year in Makati’s One Ayala, premium bag and luxury item store Corso Como 88 is offering up-and-coming European brands — not available yet anywhere else in the Philippines — at sale prices.

Some of the brands shoppers can expect to find there are Gianni Chiarini, a leather bag brand from Florence, and Roberta Pieri, known for its Tuscan-made handbags. Along with new names are familiar ones like Prada, Gucci, and Valentino, as well as rarer finds like Biagini and Buti Pelletterie.

Another must-see part of the store is the perfume section, featuring Bottega Italiana Spigo 1920 (Bois 1920) and Acqua dell’Elba fragrances.

“We champion a lot of the brands which are made in Italy, not yet known in the Philippines, but growing already in the Asian market like Japan and China. For example, Buti and Biagini are already getting bigger in China. Gianni Chiarini is big in Japan,” Corso Como 88 founder Imelda Menguito-Sciandra told the press at the flagship store’s first anniversary event.

Located on the 3rd floor of One Ayala in Makati City, the store invites shoppers to browse the shelves for Italian bags, shoes, perfumes, and other luxury items. Ms. Scandria told BusinessWorld that, as the authorized distributor for these brands in the Philippines, there is a responsibility to bring in the best of the best.

“These are brands that have a level of craftsmanship and quality that make them worth introducing to the Filipino people,” she said.

While Corso Como 88 started with her and her husband buying bags in Europe for friends back home, the vision today is “to make these finds more accessible all over the Philippines.”

The store’s third branch, located in Vertis North, Quezon City, is under construction. Its second branch is in Ayala Malls the 30th in Pasig City.

PRE-OWNED

Celebrities Ruffa Gutierrez and Janine Gutierrez (they are aunt and niece) graced the One Ayala flagship store’s anniversary event. There, the two highlighted the sustainability aspect of fashion.

“The very first important or luxury pieces I ever had, mga minana ko lang (I inherited from family). That’s why when I spend on something, I want it to last to the point that I can share with siblings or future children. It’s all about sustainability, and making the most of what you spend,” the younger Gutierrez told the press.

Corso Como 88 also has a Reuse section dedicated to pre-owned designer bags, shoes, and accessories. Ms. Scandria emphasized that these are “authentic, curated pieces that have been used but are still in good to great condition.”

These pre-loved items, along with the brand-new items on sale, can be found at the Corso Como 88 store in One Ayala, Makati City. Shoppers can also browse online via corsocomo88.com. — Brontë H. Lacsamana