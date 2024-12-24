OLD NAVY is kicking off the year with its End of Season Sale, offering discounts of up to 50% off storewide. From Dec. 26 to Feb. 9, shoppers can enjoy savings on a wide range of men’s, women’s, kids’, and baby apparel, both in-store and online. The sale features exclusive deals on denim, outerwear, and activewear. Visit Old Navy at Bonifacio High Street, Shangri-La, One Ayala, or shop online at oldnavy.com.ph to take advantage of this limited-time offer.