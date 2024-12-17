DOGS are natural explorers, eager to socialize and engage in playful adventures. However, this love for freedom often exposes them to unseen threats such as parasites, which can harm their health and sometimes even be fatal. While it may sound cliché, prevention remains the best defense in protecting pet dogs, a veterinarian said.

Dr. Sixto Miguel Enrique Alimudin S. Carlos, veterinarian and general manager of the Makati Dog and Cat Hospital, said in a webinar led by Boehringer Ingelheim Pets that pet owners must understand the risks posed by both skin and internal parasites to effectively protect their pets’ health.

Heartworm is a prime example of a preventable parasite that remains the leading cause of fatalities from parasites among dogs, Mr. Carlos said.

“Five percent of dogs are infected. The sad thing is it is easy to prevent a heartworm infection,” Mr. Carlos said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Mr. Carlos added that heartworm infection can easily be prevented by taking dogs to the family veterinarian as early as six months old, with preventative options available either orally or through injection.

Other parasites are gut worms, commonly including roundworms and tapeworms. If not prevented and treated, gut worms can lead to serious health issues, such as injury of the digestive system, which may manifest as bleeding in the feces and result in weakness and lethargy in affected dogs.

“All worms are parasites. They absorb nutrients that are important for dogs,” Mr. Carlos explained.

Roundworms can be acquired if a dog consumes infected feces or has physical contact with other dogs, while tapeworms are typically acquired when a dog ingests a flea.

Gut worms can be prevented by scheduling regular check-ups with the family veterinarian or simply by maintaining cleanliness in the dog’s environment, such as regularly cleaning up feces.

The most common parasites found almost everywhere are ticks and fleas. The hot and humid weather of the Philippines creates an ideal environment for these crawling parasites, which can pose serious health risks to dogs, Mr. Carlo said. Ticks can transmit blood-borne parasites, which can be fatal if left untreated, while fleas can lead to tapeworm infections. Regular grooming and flea and tick prevention treatments should be done to protect dogs from these common parasites.

Mr. Carlos emphasized that owners must ensure their pets receive essential vaccines and other preventative treatments to avoid health complications and potential fatality. While it may involve costs, protecting their pets is ultimately the owner’s responsibility. — Edg Adrian A. Eva