‘Butter’ holidays

THERE’S nothing like a morning that starts off with a cup of coffee and bread with butter. We’re lining up some of our new butter discoveries, perfect for adding creaminess to your holiday celebrations.

BUTTER BUTLER OPENS IN MANILA

Butter Butler, a Japanese sweetshop from Tokyo, opened this month at the R2 Level of Rockwell, Powerplant Mall. The shop is known for its various butter-centric treats.

“We are thrilled to bring the unique and indulgent world of Butter Butler to the Philippines,” said Bryan Tiu, president and chief executive officer of iFoods Group, Inc. in a statement. “Our goal is to elevate the dessert experience by making butter the star of the show, and we believe we’ve achieved that with our delectable offerings.”

A Manila-only release is the Butter Croffle, with the crispy, buttery exterior of a croissant and the soft, fluffy interior of a waffle. However, those familiar with the Japanese offerings might look for their other treats (and they’re mostly all here). These include the Butter Financier, featuring a rich, moist texture and a golden-brown crust. It’s made with a special blend of two kinds of European fermented butter and a touch of French sun-dried Guérande salt. The Butter Galette uses the same European fermented butter and French sun-dried Guérande salt for a crispy, chewy texture. Other ingredients they use include maple syrup straight from Canada.

“The Butter Butler is not just a dessert, but a celebration of butter. It is a perfect omiyage, the Japanese tradition of travelers bringing gifts and souvenirs back from their destination to friends, family, and colleagues. One bite and the rich sweetness will fill your mouth. The butter, usually a supporting role in sweets, is the star here, providing a rich, savory texture and flavor that supports the deliciousness of the dessert,” Mr. Tiu added in a statement.

Follow Butter Butler PH (Facebook), @butterbutlerph (Instagram), and butterbutler.ph for updates.

INTRODUCING BÜT BÜTTER BÜTTEST

Büt Bütter Büttest is a home-based business in Quezon City offering six different flavored butters. Each can of butter is made from pure French butter. Fan favorites include Burnt Butter with Garlic and Shallots, and Sweet Cinnamon. Other flavors include Garlic and Shallots, Lemon and Herb, Sundried Tomato, and Roasted Seaweed.

The Just The Bütter gift set starts at P630. Check out their pages https://www.facebook.com/butbutter.buttest and https://instagram.com/butbutter.buttest, and message them to place orders.