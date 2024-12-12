Dining In/Out (12/12/24)

1 of 5

Newport World Resorts offers festive holiday takeaways

NEWPORT WORLD RESORTS presents a luxurious selection of holiday takeaways, available at the Garden Wing Café and Hotel Okura Manila’s Yawaragi Pastry Boutique. The Garden Wing Café features US Department of Agriculture Prime Beef Wellington priced at P18,500 for 1.8 kg, Norwegian Gravlax at P7,500 for 1-1.5 kg, and Suckling Pig Pritchon at P10,800 for 4-5 kg. Hotel Okura Manila offers several confections including Gingerbread Shirikawa-go for P720, Shokupan Loaf wrapped in furoshiki cloth for P550, and Assorted Daifuku Mochi at P720 for a box of six. These are available until Jan. 7. Meanwhile, Oori Korean Restaurant at Sheraton Manila offers its Oori Takeaway Sets featuring authentic Korean flavors such as Korean Market-Style Whole Fried Chicken, Pork Kimchi Fried Rice Platter, Pork Galbi Jjim, Japchae Platter, and more. The set is priced at P5,888 net and serves five to six people.

New World Makati celebrates 30 years of holiday cheer

NEW WORLD Makati Hotel celebrates its 30th holiday season with The Holiday Delight: Celebrating 30 Years of Yuletide Cheer. Running until Jan. 5, 2025, it features special stay packages, festive dining, and holiday treats. At Café 1228, indulge in a lavish buffet featuring holiday classics and international favorites, complemented by unlimited wine, local beer, soft drinks, and chilled juices. Celebrate Christmas Eve or Christmas Day with dinner or lunch for P3,600 per person, while kids aged 6 to 12 dine at P1,500. On New Year’s Eve, a grand dinner is offered at P3,800 per person (kids at P1,500). The festive feasting continues on New Year’s Day with buffet options at P2,250 per adult and P1,250 per child. At Jasmine, savor an elegant Yuletide All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum experience. From steaming baskets of xiao long bao and siu mai to festive creations such as turkey spring rolls and stir-fried turkey in Sichuan chili paste, the menu is a celebration of both tradition and creativity. Prices are P1,988 per person for lunch on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve Lunch, and P2,288 per adult for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve dinners, while New Year’s Day lunch and dinner are priced at P2,088 per adult. Children aged six to 12 dine at half price, and Club Epicure members enjoy special discounts on select dates. The Shop offers an array of holiday goodies. There are specialty cakes like bibingka cheesecake and log cakes, starting at P1,500, and petite versions of these cakes for P300. For gifts there are Christmas cookies, chocolate bonbons, and gingerbread, plus luxurious options like the Luxe Box (P3,500) and festive hampers (P6,200). Raise a toast to the holidays at The Lounge with the Winter Berry Tree, a specially crafted cocktail made with Don Papa Masskara rum, strawberry purée, Aperol, lime juice, and egg white. This festive creation is available throughout the season for P500 net. The Enchanting Escapes Package offers rates starting at P7,000++ for Superior Rooms, P8,000++ for Deluxe Rooms, and P10,000++ for Residence Club Deluxe Rooms. These include breakfast for two adults and two children (11 years old and below), as well as a festive tin of pearl macarons. Residence Club Deluxe guests enjoy exclusive access to the Residence Club Living Room and discounted tickets (P3,800 net) to the hotel’s New Year’s Eve Countdown Party. Bookings made until Dec. 30 are eligible for the hotel’s annual holiday raffle, with prizes including stays at the Rosewood Phuket and New World Millennium Hong Kong. Holiday rates may apply on Dec. 24, 25, 31, and Jan. 1. The festive macaron amenity will not be available on these peak dates.

Pancake House opens new branch in Antipolo

PANCAKE HOUSE has opened its newest branch along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo City, offering its signature comfort food in a cozy setting. Known for its pancakes, waffles, rice meals, pasta, tacos, and Pan Chicken, the restaurant caters to diners at any time of the day. The new branch’s operating hours are Monday to Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to midnight. It aims to be a convenient stop for cyclists, families, and friends looking to refuel after a day out or simply enjoy a satisfying meal. The new Pancake House is at 030 Sumulong Highway, Brgy. Dela Paz, Antipolo.

Pickup Coffee hits 300-store milestone

PICKUP COFFEE has celebrated a major milestone with the opening of its 300th store at Robinsons Place Manila. Since its first physical store was launched in Uptown Mall, BGC, in May 2022, the brand has grown rapidly — reaching its 100th store at Paseo De Magallanes in 2023, and its 200th store in SM Sta. Rosa earlier this year. To mark the occasion, Pickup Coffee hosted a special event with company executives and guests. Customers joined the celebration with a Buy 1, Share 1 promo, receiving an additional free beverage with every purchase. Customers who missed the launch can still enjoy the exclusive promo at the new branch. Also, there is a 30% discount on all beverages until Dec. 31 with a minimum spend of P300 through the Pickup App.

CDO hosts holiday brunch of Noche Buena faves

CDO recently hosted a holiday-themed brunch titled A Taste of Home this Christmas featuring a Noche Buena spread with festive dishes by Jones All Day of Raintree Restaurants. The brunch highlighted CDO Holiday Ham and Danes Queso de Bola. Guests sampled a variety of festive offerings, including CDO Holiday Ham on sourdough toast with arugula and apple compote, Danes Queso de Bola with truffle honey, San Marino Premium Spanish Sardines, and Highlands Gold Corned Beef potato croquettes. Other favorites included crispy CDO Young Pork Baconettes, CDO Idol Cheesedog with curry ketchup, and San Marino Gourmet Tuyo cream pasta with stracciatella and caviar, and other CDO products. For inquiries about CDO products, contact 0969-593-8459.