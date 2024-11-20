“I SHALL RETURN” is arguably the most memorable and historic wartime promise made by a military leader.

Uttered by Gen. Douglas MacArthur in Australia after he escaped the Japanese troops in the Philippines during World War II, he would fulfill this promise after more than two years with over 100,000 Allied Forces to start the country’s liberation in what would be known as the Leyte Gulf Landings.

And just like Herman Wouk’s 1978 bestselling book War and Remembrance, the Province of Leyte recently held two successive events to remember a global war and a super typhoon coming to its shores.

The first observance was the 80th Leyte Gulf Landings Commemoration which marked the return of MacArthur, an annual ritual which local townsfolks never fail to fulfill.

Themed “Yesterday’s Heroes, Today’s Inspiration for the New Generation,” events kicked off on Oct. 17 with the observance of the raid by Filipino guerillas on Japanese forces in Suluan Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar. A less well known footnote in the Leyte Gulf saga, this daring raid led to the establishment of a US naval base prior to the massive Allied landings three days later.

The Tolosa municipal government led the Signal Day observance on Oct. 18 which relived the exploits of Boy Scouts Valeriano Abello and his friends Antero Junia and Vicente Tiston who helped US warships redirect their artillery to Japanese positions with his semaphore skills, and spare the town’s population from shelling.

Dulag town recreated the hoisting of the American flag on Oct. 19 at Hill 120 by Lt. Clifford Mills of the US Army’s 96th Infantry Division, the first time it was raised on Philippine soil after the US surrendered in 1942.

It was followed by the opening of the Rawis Community Museum at the old Japanese airstrip, and wreath laying at the Shrine of Capt. Isao Yamazoe Shrine, a well-loved army officer because of his humane treatment of the townsfolk.

The Palo municipal government welcomed special guests and dignitaries in the Pagbalik ha Palo!, an annual barrio fiesta-themed gala dinner on the eve of the Leyte Gulf Landings.

The big day unfolded on Oct. 20 with a Sunrise Ceremony of the Filipino Veterans, and the 80th anniversary program where the 14 surviving war veterans were honored by government agencies led by the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office.

Guest of honor and speaker Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, Jr. read the message of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr., reminding the younger generations of the sacrifice of war veterans to defend the country’s freedom.

“Their battle is our battle. Let us carry forward the lessons of those who gave their own so that we can prosper in a society where hope and opportunity flourish for all,” he said.

The past came to life in the Road to Leyte, a 20-minute reenactment, theatrical and audio-visual show on pre-war Leyte, MacArthur’s landing, the gunfights with Japanese troops, and the turnover of the Philippine Commonwealth to then President Sergio Osmeña.

The reenactment, which featured local talents and uniformed personnel, was the first of its kind since the Leyte Gulf Landings 50th anniversary in 1994.

Sidelights included the Miss Leyte Liberation pageant, the Hiscupex philatelic stamp exhibit, a World War II-themed film festival, the Leyte-Samar Historical Society Forum, and Philippine Veterans Bank’s traveling exhibit.

REMEMBERING YOLANDA

Three weeks later, the province also observed the 11th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) which killed more than 6,000 residents, and left thousands more missing, in Leyte and Samar.

The simple and solemn commemoration consisted of a series of Holy Masses, floral offerings and candle-lighting at churches, common graves, and the M/V Eva Jocelyn Yolanda Ground Zero marker to remember departed family members.