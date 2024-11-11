Style (11/11/24)

1 of 3

Nuxe releases holiday goodies

CHARM loved ones with Christmas crackers from Nuxe, each containing a dash of glow in iridescent gold or iridescent pink with roll-on versions of Huile Prodigieuse Or and Or Florale. The little boxes are ready to hang on the Christmas tree, with gift boxes made entirely in France and designed with 0% plastic and 100% recyclable cardboard. Additionally, these sets are FSC-certified and sourced from sustainably managed forests. As for gift boxes, there is the original Huile Prodigieuse with the Prodigieux Collection, featuring its scent alongside luxurious additions. Another gift box has the uplifting floral notes of Huile Prodigieuse Florale and Very Rose care products. Nuxe is available at Rustan’s (Makati, Shangri-La Plaza, Alabang); LOOK (SM Aura, SM Mall of Asia); Mitsukoshi Beauty, and select Beauty Bar stores. It’s also available through Rustans.com, Shopee, Lazada, and ZALORA.

Lancôme releases holiday sets

PARISIAN beauty powerhouse Lancôme launched its new holiday collection reminiscent of diamond snow, featuring gift sets. The holiday gift sets showcase the luxury products from the brand’s fragrance, skincare, and makeup portfolio. This holiday season, Lancôme partners with Filipina actress and Lancôme ambassador, Kathryn Bernardo. The Idole Mini Fragrance Sets showcase Lancôme’s Idole fragrance with brand new mini sets. Meanwhile, the Flawless Skincare set is headlined by Lancôme’s Génifique, their most popular anti-aging skincare collection. They are also launching their first ever Makeup Set that gives the gift of holiday-ready glamor with specially curated makeup. All sets come with a discount of up to 50%. Lancôme has also collaborated with artist Sofia Ouares to create packaging that captures the spirit of the season. Ms. Ouares’ designs, featuring the brand’s signature Celestial Rose are intertwined with Parisian landmarks. As part of its holiday celebration, Lancôme will release a video featuring Kathryn Bernardo. Lancôme is making this holiday season even more special with its 12 Days of Extraordinary Christmas Raffle from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15 where shoppers at Lancôme’s Rockwell and Greenbelt 5 locations can enter to win prizes worth up to P35,000 in the holiday raffle. Online shoppers can also enjoy discounts on Lancôme’s holiday gift sets this coming Nov. 11 on their official Lazada and Shopee stores.

Lacoste launches new version of 1984 scent

LACOSTE and global fragrance company Interparfums present its latest creation, Lacoste Original Eau de Parfum, marking the first collaboration between the two companies. With the 1984 Lacoste Original celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, master perfumer Anne Flipo and perfumer Tanguy Guesnet were inspired to create a modern and addictive scent while highlighting the brand’s emblematic codes and distinctive signature. This resulted in a modern and dynamic woody, ambery, fougère eau de parfum. Ms. Flipo said in a statement, “As a brand, Lacoste combines timeless freshness with creative frenzy. The idea behind this sophisticated fragrance is to express movement in all its forms in a unique, powerful creation.” The perfumers worked on citrusy and spicy scents using bergamot, cardamom, and pink peppercorn as the top notes to convey motion. This mixture gives way to an aromatic fougère heart of clary sage and lavender, the common element between the 2024 and 1984 editions. The heart trails off to a base of tonka bean and sandalwood, while amber and patchouli reinforce the masculine side of the fragrance. Pierre Niney, a French actor, director, producer and screenwriter, is the star of the perfume’s ad campaign. Lacoste Parfums are exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corp. and are available in-store in all leading department stores nationwide; and online at Rustans.com and Zalora.