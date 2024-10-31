PUMPKINS have been a universal Halloween icon but while carving cultivated squash is not much of a Filipino tradition, beverage specialist Angelica Suzzane Castro-Gonzales believes this spooky season is the opportune time to turn the spotlight on our very own humble kalabasa.

She developed Pumpkin Grazier, an original fusion of whiskey and homemade pumpkin pineapple spiced syrup, with a blend of lemon juice and egg whites.

“I have devised a concept which emphasizes the unique identity of beverages, with a particular focus on incorporating pumpkin as the centerpiece of my drink,” she said in a statement.

Currently the assistant outlet manager of Madison Lounge and Bar in Hilton Manila, she said integrating locally sourced kalabasa not only elevates the flavor profile, but likewise supports the farmers in the country. “It fosters a sense of community and sustainability,” she added.

“The subtle natural sweetness derived from the pumpkin spiced syrup harmonizes beautifully with the vibrant notes of pineapple, creating a delightful symphony of flavors,” she explained.

Ms. Castro-Gonzales, who is also a professor at the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management, recommended adding a dash of pumpkin pineapple spiced powder plus a garnish of dehydrated pineapple.

“The carefully curated blend of spices adds a nuanced kick that complements the richness of whiskey,” she said.

She was recently nominated for the Mabuhay Awards and was chosen as a top finalist in tourneys such as the Diageo World Class Bartending Competition. Her accolades include being named Hilton Manila’s Hospitality Hero of the Year and winning various mixology championships.

PUMPKIN GRAZIER

Ingredients:

45 ml Whiskey

30 ml Homemade pumpkin pineapple spiced syrup

30 ml Lemon

1 Egg white

Garnish: Pumpkin pineapple spiced powder and dehydrated pineapple for garnish

For the homemade pumpkin spiced syrup:

160 gm Fresh kalabasa

5 gm Allspice

200 gm Sugar

200 gm Water

2 pcs Star anise

1 pc Cinnamon stick

Procedure:

For the homemade pumpkin spiced syrup:

1. Peel and grate the fresh kalabasa.

2. Boil the water.

3. Add the grated squash, spices, and sugar.

4. Ensure all ingredients are blended.

5. Set aside and strain.

For the Pumpkin Grazier:

1. Chill a rock glass, then add the pumpkin spice powder.

2. In a cocktail shaker, fill in all the ingredients and shake vigorously.

3. After shaking, double strain.

4. Top with garnish and enjoy.