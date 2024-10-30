Nostalgia-filled musical returns to the stage

After garnering acclaim in its first run, Silver Lining returns with more songs and context

A YEAR since it first made its debut, the original Filipino musical Silver Lining will return in a refreshed form, at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at the RCBC Plaza from Nov. 8 to 17.

The musical made an impact in 2023, garnering five nominations at the Aliw Awards, namely nods for Best Director, Best Composer, Best Actor, Best Script, and Best Musical. This year, its creators have given it new life, dubbing it Silver Lining Redux.

“We got a lot of good reviews, but so many people were still not able to watch it last year. That’s why we planned a rerun. While planning it, we thought we could improve on it as well, hence the ‘redux,’” the show’s composer and lyricist Jack Teotico told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of a press conference in Mandaluyong on Oct. 15.

“People will really feel the essence of the story in Silver Lining Redux. It speaks about friendship, love, and confronting your past,” he said.

While it was Mr. Teotico’s music, written during the pandemic, that kickstarted the show, the musical it is today is in large part thanks to producer Jay Valencia Glorioso and artistic director Maribel Legarda.

Silver Lining explores the lives of three friends — Leo, Raul, and Anton — as they go on youthful adventures as students at the University of the Philippines Diliman amid the tumultuous backdrop of the 1970s. The story also takes us to their adulthood in the present, each with their own families.

Playing the older version of Leo is Ricky Davao, with Jamie Wilson as his alternate, while Albert Silos takes on the younger version of the character. Raul Montesa is the older Raul while Jay Cortez is the younger Raul. Jake Macapagal plays the older Anton, with Drei Sugay as his younger counterpart.

The project marks Mr. Davao’s return to musical theater as well — and he will also be the line producer. “I’m honored and privileged to be part of this show. I love singing, and doing theater is like going back to where I started,” he said.

“It’s a magical experience, especially with this wonderful material,” he added.

As for Krystal Brimner, who will play the group’s female friend Julia, the redux is particularly exciting because her role has been expanded.

“I can definitely say that my character has more development, more depth. And, without spoiling why, I don’t have an older version to base it off on, so I’m doing the work by myself of knowing what she’s like,” Ms. Brimner said.

WHAT’S NEW

The show traverses multiple timeframes, with the goal being to contemplate the choices that shape the characters’ lives.

Ms. Legarda, as the director of the musical, told the press that the story is more fleshed out now. One way they did this is by giving each character more context for the decisions that they make.

“We developed the romance with young Leo and Julia with a new song. We also humanized Raul and showed an explanation for his choices,” she said. “Half the cast is also new, so that alone will make this redux different.”

Also in the cast are: Gina Respall, Sara Sicam, Don Anthony, Dippy Arceo, Johnnie Moran, Raflesia Bravo, and Moi Gealogo. In the ensemble are Rodel Pingol II, Nayr De Luna, Sam Marasigan, Misha Fabian, and Nadia Tuviera.

Silver Lining Redux’ musical director is Vince Lim, while the show’s choreographer is PJ Rebullida, and writers are Liza Magtoto and Joshua Lim So.

“They improved the music and the script, so the themes are clearer in the songs. The story is also not as linear as it used to be, which I think is exciting,” Mr. Teotico said.

Ms. Legarda added that the historical context of the 1970s and ’80s up to present day really contextualize the show. “We have actions, and they have effects. Can we recognize them?” she said. “Hopefully it’s a life-giving show. You have to meet the problems, but also find strength in what’s good in it.”

Produced by Rockitwell Studios and MusicArtes, Inc., Silver Lining Redux runs from Nov. 8 to 10 and Nov. 15 to 17 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium at RCBC Plaza, Makati. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me. — Brontë H. Lacsamana