THE KOREAN wave has had a profound impact on Philippine entertainment, captivating Filipinos with K-dramas and K-pop. Then it went further, introducing K-skin care and make-up. The latest entrant is Carenology95, a skincare line founded in 1995 by Korean dermatologist Dr. Lim Ee Seok, which officially reached Philippine shores last Wednesday.

“Because of the philosophy of Carenology95. They prioritize the use of natural ingredients with the cutting-edge technology of Korea. I think that urge is very much a line with what Filipinos are seeking for in a skincare product,” Dianne Gonzales, director of MMG Enterprises, the official distributor of Carenology95 in the Philippines, told BusinessWorld about the brand’s reasons for debuting in the country.

Considering the stiff competition in the skincare industry, Carenology95 promises high standards of skin beauty backed by 28 years of scientific research to meet skin needs.

One of the brand’s notable ingredients is blue carbon oil, with one gram derived from 2,000 blue tansy flowers sourced from Morocco. The promise is that this oil offers antioxidants, anti-aging benefits, complexion improvement, redness relief, and sebum regulation.

“Actually, the tagline of Carenology95 is ‘listen to the skin,’ and its philosophy is time-slowing skincare. It’s more on anti-aging… but it also addresses all skin problems we have,” Ms. Gonzales said.

Although it originated in Korea, Ms. Gonzales said that the brand’s products are suitable for a diverse range of individuals, regardless of gender or skin color.

LATHERING ON THE SKIN

Carenology95 aims to make a strong debut with the launch of its best-selling line, RE:BLUE, formulated with the aforementioned Moroccan blue tansy oil.

During the launch last Wednesday, members of the press, guests, and influencers were given a RE:BLUE starting kit to try for themselves.

The RE:BLUE line includes the RE:BLUE Facial Cleanser, a hypoallergenic cleanser that promises to clean impurities and oiliness. As it lathers on the skin and rinses off, its gentle ingredients ensure that the skin feels comfortably hydrated rather than tight — something many Filipinos associate with products effectiveness — while preserving the skin’s natural oils.

The next step is the application of RE:BLUE Multi Boost Toner, a mild toner that enables the skin to absorb the active ingredients more effectively. Its gentle ingredients leave no stinging sensation or feeling of tightness on the skin. Then one is supposed to use the RE: BLUE Regenerating Serum, which promises to strengthen weakened areas and release the stress that the skin endures throughout the day.

The line also has the RE: BLUE Ultra Repair Cream, a cream for barrier care that offers hydration and restores the skin. Ms. Gonzales emphasized that the cream is one of the standout products to watch.

Sunblock from Carenology features a dual-toning system that evens out skin tone while offering superior protection. Its lightweight formula sinks into the skin without leaving a cakey finish, ensuring a natural and radiant look.

The star of the show is the RE: Night Facial Oil. Its non-greasy formula is composed of 98.9% natural ingredients and is supposed to infuse energy into the skin while restoring balance.

Overall, the RE:BLUE line offers a complete skincare regimen that addresses various concerns, primarily targeting signs of aging and dullness while remaining gentle on the skin.

Carenology95 products are now available at https://www.carenology95.ph. and leading e-commerce platforms in the country. — Edg Adrian Eva