PIA WURTZBACH, Miss Universe 2015, has officially been named as Skechers’ first-ever brand ambassador in the Philippines, as announced on Oct. 10. This partnership with the global lifestyle and performance shoe brand emphasizes Skechers’ Hands-Free Slip-ins technology which combines style and convenience in footwear.

“Skechers [is] a brand that brings together both style and comfort, like no other,” Ms. Wurtzbach said in her opening statement during the launch at a mall in Quezon City.

With the tagline #COMFORTablyBeautiful — a play on her iconic phrase “confidently beautiful” — Skechers’ Hands-Free Slip-ins technology promises users the ability to effortlessly slip their shoes on and off, providing convenience, particularly for those who are always on-the-go.

During the launch, five participants from varied backgrounds were challenged to slip their Skechers shoes on and off hands-free as many times as possible within 20 seconds. The winner was an elderly woman who successfully slipped the shoes on and off nine times, while the other participants achieved between three to seven repetitions.

Apart from Skechers’ promise of convenience, style, and comfort, Ms. Wurtzbach emphasized that the brand has enhanced her everyday performance, as her lifestyle is also always on the go.

“Whether I’m on a runway, hitting the gym, or just doing a mount climbing. Skechers has made me feel confidently stylish, comfortably beautiful, comfortably Skechers in every step of the way,” Ms. Wurtzbach said.

For Suzette Pasustento, country manager of Skechers Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach embodies the spirit of both the country and the brand’s culture. “Pia’s influence across many areas along with her dedication to an active lifestyle aligns with our brand’s diverse ethos. We look forward to working with Pia to inspire others to take that first step with Skechers and realize their full potential,” Ms. Pasustento said in a statement.

On a side note, Ms. Wurtzbach recently made history by becoming the first Filipina to grace the L’Oreal Paris Runway show last September.

Strutting alongside her on the runway were international A-list stars such as Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, Alia Bhatt, and Eva Longoria, among others.

In 2022, she also made her way to the finish line of the New York City Marathon.

Even after nearly a decade since she was crowned Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach continues to bring honor to the Philippines, leaving a significant impact in every endeavor she undertakes. — Edg Adrian Eva