The Italian restaurant serves classics with a modern twist

ROSSINI at S Maison, Pasay City marks its first anniversary following its successful relaunch in October 2023. Known for Italian classics with a contemporary twist, Rossini continues to delight diners with its refreshed look and elevated menu.

“I like that we were able to transform the brand of Rossini from the past to now. It’s so much different. I just feel it’s so much fresher, it’s younger, and the food is still authentic Italian, but with a twist,” Mia Teng, the chief operating officer of Rossini, said during the anniversary celebration on Monday.

Rossini continues to evolve with modern sophistication, all while preserving the rich essence of authentic Italian flavors, she added.

During its anniversary celebration, Rossini brought together members of the media and other guests as it unveiled a selection of its newest favorites alongside popular classics.

TRYING IT OUT

Rossini kicked off the meal with its Fall Mix Salad, a mélange of textures and fall flavors. Featuring roasted pumpkin, cranberries, pepitas, and assorted greens tossed in a vinaigrette dressing, the salad surprised with the roasted pumpkin’s unexpected depth, giving the dish a vibrant burst of flavor. Then came the classic Minestrone, a delicate vegetable soup infused with fresh herbs and enriched with a tomato sauce. Its light, nuanced flavor profile served as the perfect prelude to what was to come.

From its holiday menu, Rossini showcased its signature Napoletana-style pizzas. Ms. Teng told BusinessWorld that all their pizzas are hand-rolled and made from scratch, ensuring their high quality.

The Napoletana-style crust — thick and chewy around the edges, known as cornicione in Italian — serves as a versatile canvas, allowing the traditional and Rossini’s modern twist to come together. “As simple as Napoletana-style pizzas, and you can come up with most insane things,” Ms. Teng said.

The crowd favorite among the pizzas served was Steak and Potato Pizza. The tenderloin steak — cooked to a perfect medium-rare — paired beautifully with rich salsa rosso and parmesan cream. It was topped with crispy potato crackers which added texture and crunch, elevating every bite.

Another intriguing addition to the menu is the Sausage and Pumpkin Cream Pizza, featuring a sauce of velvety pumpkin puree and topped with rosemary, Italian sausage, and fresh arugula. The pumpkin puree offers a subtle nuance and compliments the robust flavors of the Italian sausage.

This October, the restaurant’s anniversary special is Seafood Pizza paired with a refreshing Valdostan Salad for P999.

Also a crowd favorite was the Salmon in Squid Ink Risotto, which features a refined pairing of creamy, briny risotto and roasted salmon, enhanced by a burst of cherry tomato confit. Despite its bold appearance, the squid ink lent a delicate creaminess, balanced by the fresh acidity of the tomatoes.

A fitting finale to the feast was the indulgent Chocolate Torta, a rich flourless chocolate cake, and Rossini Tiramisu, featuring airy mascarpone cream with notes of espresso and cocoa. Both desserts offer a delicate sweetness for a perfectly balanced finish.

As the feast drew to a close, Ms. Teng spoke with BusinessWorld about her happiness regarding Rossini’s recent milestone. She noted that over the past year, they have successfully captured emerging markets, broadening their audience, and enhanced their culinary offerings, with hopes of delighting even more diners in the future. — Edg Adrian Eva