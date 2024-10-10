THE Korean Wave is reaching new heights, thanks to various K-pop acts and all other aspects of Korean culture arriving on our shores. Conrad Manila is jumping on to the wave with the final part of their Legendary Chefs Series promotion, this time a showcase of Korean cuisine.

A previous version of the series brought in a Thai chef from Conrad Manila’s sister property, the Waldorf Astoria in Bangkok. This quarter, they’re bringing in Younghun Hwang and Junmok Lee from Conrad Seoul.

The Korean guest chefs will present some of their must-try recipes such as yukhoe (Korean beef tartare), sundubujjigae (soft tofu in spicy stew), bibimbap (steamed rice bowl with vegetables), and dakbokkumtang (braised spicy chicken stew), among others. The promo includes a roster of Korean street food, including tteokbokki (rice cake, fish cake with red chili sauce), eomuk (fish cake with soup), dakgangjeong (fried chicken with sweet chili sauce), and gimbap (rice rolled with various vegetables). All of these will be shown off at Conrad Manila’s buffet at Brasserie on 3, from Oct. 5 to 13.

TRYING IT OUT

During a tasting on Oct. 4, BusinessWorld sat down to starters of Gujeolpan (“platter of nine delicacies” — a name more fanciful than it is, as it was a mixture of meats, vegetables, and mushrooms wrapped in a pancake) and Saengseonjjim (steamed fish with vegetables). The fish was very flavorful, contrasting with the mild soup, with just a hint of heat from chili.

We rose to the buffet, where the rest of the treats were: a beef stew and a chicken porridge were comparatively mild; while a Korean fried chicken dish was perfectly crispy. Of all these, however, the clear standout was the ganjang sawoojang (soy sauce-marinated raw prawn). We’d never had anything like this before, though seatmates at the table remarked that it was related to our nilasing na hipon (“drunken shrimps” or shrimp marinated in alcohol). It is not much to look at, all bluish-gray and looking like it came out from an alien movie. But it is surprisingly good despite its odd appearance — it’s slippery, sweet, and spicy, with a delectably firm flesh.

Fabio Berto, general manager of Conrad Manila, told BusinessWorld, “We’re actually quite blessed, being part of a global company. What we do is, as we provide experiences, we have the opportunity to bring people from our sister properties. In this case, it’s Seoul.

“We bring experiences to Conrad Manila, so that for people who might not be able to travel overseas, they will still be able to find great experiences locally,” he said.

It’s also a great opportunity for the local culinary team to expand their horizons: “When the chefs come over, our culinary team here is there to sort of foster their cooking skills, learning different types of food, so we can master those skills and bringing them into being innovative.”

CONRAD BAGS AWARD

In other news for the hotel, the Conrad Manila bagged the award for Best Business Hotel – Philippines at the 33rd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2024, held in Bangkok, Thailand. Mr. Berto accepted the award at the event on Sept. 26. He told us, “It’s a great recognition for the work that we do as a team here at Conrad Manila, in the sense of providing exceptional experiences to our guests. I think to be recognized for that is a great feeling for the entire team.

“We are very lucky to be operating in a very great environment,” he said.

In a statement, Conrad Manila lines up their advantages: “its array of modern meeting spaces, equipped with advanced audiovisual technology, high-speed internet, and flexible layouts, tailored for conferences, board meetings, and corporate events of all sizes. Complemented by personalized business concierge services, the hotel ensures seamless event execution, from strategic planning to customized catering and luxurious guest accommodations.”

“The service is really eventually what makes the impact (for) our guests and to the experiences. We’ve been really focusing on that,” said Mr. Berto.

The Korean-themed buffet spread at Brasserie on 3 is available for lunch (noon to 2:30 p.m.) and dinner (6 to 10 p.m.), available daily. The lunch buffet from Monday to Saturday is priced at P2,900 net per person and P3,400 net per person on Sunday. Meanwhile, dinner buffet rates are P3,200 net from Monday to Thursday and P3,600 net from Friday to Sunday.

For more information and table reservations, call 8833-9999, e-mail conradmanila@conradhotels.com or visit https://eatdrinkhilton.com/brasserie-on-3-conrad-manila/. — Joseph L. Garcia