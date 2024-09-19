Dining In/Out (09/19/24)

1 of 3

Peninsula in Pink, and other activities

THE Peninsula Manila has gone again until Oct. 15, with its annual campaign to raise funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. The Peninsula in Pink campaign includes pink-infused afternoon teas, and a Pink Staycation room package that comes with a pink turn-down amenity as well as a chance to sample The Lobby’s pink-tinted afternoon tea. The Grand Fountain is lit in pink every night until Oct. 15. Part of the proceeds raised from Peninsula in Pink will benefit the Philippine Foundation for Breast Care, Inc. and its advocacies. The Peninsula in Pink Afternoon Tea is available daily from 2:30 to 5 p.m., ranging in price from P2,890 (a three-tiered set with teas) to P4,890 (a three-tiered set with two flutes of champagne). The Pink Staycation Package room rates start at P15,100 for a Deluxe Room, where a part of the proceeds raised per room night will be donated. For inquiries, call The Peninsula Manila at 8887-2888 local 6694 (Restaurant Reservations) or 6630 (Rooms Reservations), e-mail diningpmn@peninsula.com or reservationpmn@peninsula.com, or visit peninsula.com.

Sheraton Manila sides with sustainable seafood

SHERATON MANILA BAY presents its Sustainable Seafood Night: A Discovery Moment of Responsible Sourcing and Food and Beverage Sustainability. The hotel has prepared a four-course dinner paired with artisanal cocktails. This event will also feature three businesses that have taken steps in sustainable sourcing, whether it be through farming, extracting, or designing. At the heart of the evening is the dinner, featuring sustainably sourced seafood and locally grown produce. The event will showcase the unique flavors of Osdone Corp., a local farm pioneering sustainable crayfish cultivation in the Philippines, Saint C, a brand that highlights the potential of calamansi, and Sula Spirits, an emerging player in the artisanal spirits scene, blending Filipino ingredients like coconut. The dinner will be held on Sept. 26, 7 p.m., at Sheraton Manila Bay’s &More by Sheraton restaurant. For inquiries, call 5318-0788, or visit www.sheratonmanilabay.com.

Chowking celebrates the Mid-Autumn Festival

CHOWKING offers its new Chocolate Buchi and Peanut Buchi flavors for Mid-Autumn Festival week. Chowking is also inviting families to visit their nearest Chowking branch to get a chance to join the Lucky Dice Game. For every purchase worth P600, diners get one roll of the dice for a chance to win instant prizes like exclusive Chowking merch and other freebies. The Chowking Buchi Platter and Family Lauriat are available via dine-in, take-out, drive-through, or delivery via www.chowkingdelivery.com, the Chowking App, GrabFood, or foodpanda. Chocolate Buchi and Peanut Buchi limited-time flavors are available until Feb. 28, 2025 (or until supplies last).

Pizza Hut offers burger pizza

Pizza Hut has created a new take on the cheeseburger with the Triple Cheesy Burger Pizza, made with a burger sauce base that’s topped with mozzarella cheese, beef burger patty pieces, beef toppings, and sliced cheddar cheese, finished with drizzles of burger sauce and cheese sauce, and then garnished with dried parsley. There’s also the new Triple Cheesy Burger Melts, made with mozzarella cheese, beef toppings, beef burger patty pieces, and sliced cheddar cheese, all folded into a thin and crispy parmesan cheese crust. It comes with a burger sauce dip on the side. The new Triple Cheesy Burger Pizza starts at P399 and is available in a variety of crusts: Pan Pizza, Mega Crunch Pizza, Stuffed Crust Pizza, and Ultimate Cheesy Bites Pizza. Meanwhile, the new Triple Cheesy Burger Melts is priced at P229 a la carte. Promos include the Triple Cheesy Craze for two set, priced at P799. It comes with one Regular Triple Cheesy Burger Pizza (a choice of Pan Pizza or Mega Crunch Pizza), one Regular Spaghetti Bolognese, four WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings, and two servings of Pepsi. Then there’s the Triple Cheese Craze for four set, priced at P1,499; and the Triple Cheesy Pizza Craze set. The Triple Cheesy Burger Pizza is also available in Crunchy Pizza Pair Combo and Hot Deals 1+1. For delivery call the (02) 8911-1111 hotline, visit www.pizzahut.com, or the Pizza Hut mobile app, or order through Pizza Hut’s official delivery partners GrabFood and foodpanda (prices may vary).