THIS SEPTEMBER, rare creations by 19th century masters and contemporary artists of the 1950s up to the ’80s can be acquired through Salcedo Auctions.

Some notable works in the catalogue are Fernando Amorsolo’s 45.7 x 61-centimeter oil-on-canvas painting Harvesting Perales, a romantic landscape depicting rural life, signed and dated 1949 in the lower right corner and estimated between P8.5 million to P9.5 million; and two vibrant Sabel paintings by Benedicto “BenCab” Cabrera from 2000 and 2008, the latter one sized 152 x 91 centimeters and fetching an estimate of P20 million to P22 million.

Of the cultural artifacts, an antique hagabi bench from the Northern Uplands, made from a single narra trunk, has been catching collectors’ attention. The traditional symbol of wealth and power among rich Ifugao families is estimated to fetch between P3.3 million to P3.5 million at the upcoming auction.

For those more interested in religious artifacts, a prized catch would be the solid ivory Santo Niño Dormido from Paoay, Ilocos, adorned in rose gold, with its estimate ranging from P1 million to P1.2 million.

These are just some of the 286 paintings, sculptures, pieces of furniture, fine jewelry, bags, and artifacts in Salcedo Auctions’ “The Well-Appointed Life” series, which will go under the hammer at the NEX Tower in Makati City on Sept. 14.

Salcedo Auctions director Richie Lerma told BusinessWorld that fine arts and collectibles auctions continue to draw interest. “Each season, the offerings change, which means if you miss the last one, there will always be excitement and joy to see what else is out there.”

He added that auction houses are in a “nice position now” because of Filipinos’ natural curiosity to discover more.

For example, the auction’s two paintings by Ang Kiukok highlight a lesser-known contrast in his work — Yellow Fish Skeleton from 1979, with an estimate of P3.3 million to P3.5 million, reflects his more intense earlier style; whereas Horse from 1988, estimated at between P15 million to P16 million, is known to be one of his most dynamic interpretations of any animal.

Unique works by stalwarts in the contemporary art scene are also brought to light to renew collectors’ interest. Jose John Santos’ 2006 oil-on-canvas painting The Handyman is estimated to fetch P5.5 million to P7 million for its distinct harmonious, muted take on figurative storytelling. Meanwhile, Rodel Tapaya’s 2014 acrylic-on-canvas depiction of the Bathala creation myth titled The Caretaker has an estimate of P3.8 million to P4.3 million.

“The interest in art is constantly renewing. It’s really up to us to foster growth in the art market, to keep people active, interested, engaged,” Mr. Lerma said.

Works by abstractionists are also anticipated to garner attention at the auction, namely those by Jose Joya, Cesar Legaspi, and Arturo Luz.

The public preview for “The Well-Appointed Life” runs until Sept. 13 at the podium level of the NEX Tower on 6786 Ayala Ave., Makati City. The auction itself will be held at the same venue on Sept. 14 at 2 p.m., with an online element for those who cannot attend the auction in person.

For more information, visit salcedoauctions.com. — Brontë H. Lacsamana