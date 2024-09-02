WHILE lab-grown diamonds are becoming a more budget-friendly alternative to those mined naturally, a jewelry company in the Philippines is making a case for the latter.

We visited Tessera’s showroom in Arton in Katipunan last week (they have two more branches in Rockwell and in Davao’s Abreeza), and saw a display of standard engagement rings, diamond studs, and even a stunning tennis necklace, a symmetrical strand made with diamonds of uniform size. It could have been any other jewelry store in the city, except for the GIA (Gemological Institute of America) seal prominently shown among the display shelves.

“We are dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and ethical integrity. Our stones are GIA-certified. This certification ensures that our diamonds meet rigorous authenticity and quality benchmarks. Our commitment extends to sourcing only conflict-free and naturally mined diamonds, guaranteeing that each gem is responsibly obtained,” said Tessera co-founder Papat Fider in an e-mail. She and her husband Carl founded the brand in 2011.

“To further reassure our clients, we have implemented specialized tools and processes in-store that allow us to verify and demonstrate that every diamond we offer is both naturally mined and certified. This transparency ensures that our customers can have complete confidence in the integrity and value of their purchase,” she added.

Carl Fider himself has an exclusive line called CTJ (“Carl the Jeweler”). “The CTJ line was conceived as a more exclusive offering, specifically catering to the top of the pyramid. Created by Carl, CTJ targets discerning clients who already possess a vast collection of larger carat diamond jewelry but are eager to explore other precious gemstones,” said Ms. Fider.

While the couple were mum about their celebrity clients, they are not hard to find in the media. They did design the ear cuff worn by Catriona Gray when she won Miss Universe in 2018. Named “Three Stars and the Sun,” the ear cuff of 18K yellow gold with four carats of diamonds took a month to make, and their website lists it as costing P178,000.

“The Tessera client is an individual who values both the artistry of fine jewelry and the personal significance it holds. They seek pieces that not only celebrate life’s defining moments and milestones but also reflect their unique personality and refined taste,” said Ms. Fider.

She explained why they stick to mined (and not lab-grown) stones. “Using mined diamonds remains important because they offer a unique blend of natural beauty, rarity, and heritage that lab-grown diamonds cannot replicate. Mined diamonds, formed over millions of years, carry with them a story and timeless allure that adds to their intrinsic value. Their worth tends to increase over time, making them a meaningful investment for those seeking a piece that holds and grows in value,” she said. “These gems not only connect us to the natural world but also embody the craftsmanship and tradition of fine jewelry. While lab-grown diamonds present innovative alternatives, they typically do not offer the same enduring value that naturally mined diamonds provide.”

When she speaks about investments, one thinks about reports that millennials and those younger than them usually shy away from diamonds, mostly due to their associations with conflict, or due to the fact that for many, they have simply become out of reach, price-wise. To this Ms. Fider says, “The jewelry market is experiencing changes as younger generations develop new preferences. At Tessera, we’re dedicated to evolving with these trends while maintaining our core values of quality and craftsmanship. We understand that younger consumers seek jewelry that reflects their individuality and holds personal significance.

“By staying innovative and attuned to customer preferences, we aim to offer jewelry that resonates with a broad audience, celebrating life’s special moments and achievements,” she said.

To set an appointment to view Tessera’s gems at their stores in Rockwell Drive, Makati; The Arton Strip, Katipunan; and Ayala Abreeza, Davao, call 7091-5885. — JLG