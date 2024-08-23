FILIPINO rock band Eraserheads, composed of Ely Buendia, Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala, and Marcus Adoro, received the Gawad Oblation from their alma mater, the University of the Philippines (UP), on Tuesday.

The four were awarded medals representing the university’s highest honor, a “symbol of deep gratitude for the extraordinary service rendered with or in the name of UP.”

“It is not an exaggeration to say that the Eraserheads are a pivotal force in the history of Original Pilipino Music (OPM). Even now, decades after they first burst into the local music scene, they remain a household name, a cultural icon for the ages,” said UP president Angelo Jimenez at the Gawad Oblation awarding ceremony held on Aug. 20 in Diliman, Quezon City.

The OPM act has “indelibly shaped the scope and sound of our culture,” according to the citation read by UP Secretary Roberto M.J. Lara.

He added that the Eraserheads is known as “one of the greatest [bands] that the country produced, that influenced even far-reaching generations with a prolific discography of albums and hits.”

Formed in 1989, the band has a plethora of hit songs like “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “With A Smile,” “Ligaya,” “Pare Ko,” and “Alapaap,” among others.

LIKE A GRADUATION

In their acceptance speeches, the Eraserheads members recounted the nights they spent writing and rehearsing songs to perform at university festivals. At the Diliman campus, they “discovered the power of creativity and freedom of expression,” said Mr. Buendia.

“Above all, UP taught us something more valuable: how to question, challenge, stand up, and speak out,” he added.

The frontman also recalled how music got him through many challenges as a student and in life. One example was how he passed a difficult Spanish class by giving his professor a demo of his music, which fueled him to continue his passion.

Mr. Adoro recalled the group’s time spent at various landmarks in the university, like the Main Library and the Sunken Garden. The guitarist concluded that, as individuals, they will continue uplifting the Filipino spirit.

“Mabuhay ang Noypi! (Long live the Pinoy!)” he exclaimed.

The bassist, Mr. Zabala, thanked the university for the “unforgettable experiences, academic and otherwise,” that informed and found a home in the band’s many songs. “My world expanded. No, exploded,” he said.

Mr. Marasigan paid tribute to their families for their patience and support in the their journey — at the expense of finishing their college education. “Salamat sa karangalan at parang grumadweyt na rin kami ngayon (Thank you for the honor and for making us feel like we’ve finally graduated),” said the drummer.

In lieu of the diplomas they never got, the band dedicated the award to their parents.

Designed by the late artist and UP professor Leo Abaya, the Gawad Oblation medal echoes early Philippine flags, UP’s signature colors, and the iconic Oblation statue for which the award is named. First launched in 2017, the award has been bestowed on outstanding UP alumni who have represented the school’s values of “honor, excellence, and service.”

The ceremony was marked by an “Eraserheads Medley” arranged by Jose Carlo Tuazon and performed by the UP Symphony Orchestra String Quartet.

As for the Eraserheads themselves, they continue the Huling El Bimbo world tour, with the next stops in Dubai and Singapore. — Brontë H. Lacsamana