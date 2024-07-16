By Brontë H. Lacsamana, Reporter

Album Review

Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain

Raveena

Moonstone Recordings LLC/Empire Distribution

THE BLEND of dance-friendly, Western R&B with Indian instrumentation may be what sets Indian-American musician Raveena apart from the other indie pop singers that arose in the mid-2010s. But with her latest outing released just a month ago, Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain, she proves that it is also the unyielding light and warmth she fills her music with, despite all the harshness going on in the world right now, that is unique to her.

Known to be a more experimental, oftentimes gritty, and more “authentic” genre as compared to mainstream pop, the psychedelic indie, soul, and R&B sounds that Raveena plays with have never felt lighter.

Like her two previous albums, Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain showcases dance-able tracks and heartwarming ballads, but dives deep into themes of love, maturity, comfort.

Raveena’s vocals are airy and sweet, accompanied by the electric sitar, as she likens her partner to a butterfly and tells of love that may soon disappear. “Watching smoke turn into clouds from the backseat / I pray this good thing don’t run away from me,” she sings in the album’s first track, “Pluto.”

The next one is just as soothing and coated with her warm, honeyed voice. “Lucky” once again dwells on a deep, feminine love. Though not as engaging as the first song, the beautiful, almost Indian-style guitar plucking paired with the vocals makes for a relaxing background song.

“Rise” is the third track and a welcome shift in instrumentation, with steady drum beats and lush layers of piano and saxophone melodies. Striking, calming, and smooth like a good cocktail, it’s a poignant tune that blends gospel and jazz influences as Raveena soulfully sings of peace for children caught amid the terrors of war.

The fourth track, “Every Color,” is a short yet cute and well-layered one that evokes South American guitar and drums, sounding slightly tropical. “Give me sound of lovers, give me end of winter, give me every color,” the lyrics go.

“Baby Mama” follows with a sensual, playful mood, as Raveena sings “Come on over and kiss me / Come on over and love me / Come on over and make love.” It’s a fun transition track that leans into R&B’s often sexual undertones.

The sixth song, “Junebug,” is a collaboration with rapper JPEGMAFIA (known by fans as Peggy), whose verse mixes surprisingly well with the softness of Raveena’s style. They dwell on a summer love that may be a scam, with Peggy’s verse going “Think I’m only present for the summer, that’s pretending me / I’m not above it, we smother each other’s energy.”

An easy favorite is “Lose My Focus,” a repeatable track that begins with a harp-filled hook and a strong bridge. This is Raveena taking R&B to the most soothing, sweetest heights.

Raveena then delivers a simple ballad, “Kid,” that has a classical sitar open and leads into a standard acoustic guitar. “Can’t complain, but the hard times had good times that can’t compare / It’s different, but that kid is always here,” she sings as a dreamy ode to childhood.

The 10th track, “16 Candles,” is a collaboration with Ganavya, who provides airy backup vocals. It comes off as a country song with sparse instrumentation, a slightly weaker track but with its own charms as the two singers revisit teenage nostalgia.

“Smile For Me” is a cute, upbeat pop song that has Raveena sing that “seasons change; we still remain.” Closing the album are “Little Bird” and “Water,” an acoustic pairing with unique electronic production.

Raveena’s gentle strength truly flies high as she traverses genres, evoking the timeless talents of Stevie Wonder, Fleetwood Mac, and Corinne Bailey Rae.

In a Reddit thread, she reveals to her fans that she set out in making this album “with the intention to create a body of work that sounded like sunlight and pure love.” There is no doubt she has succeeded, with her latest offerings a perfect playlist for calming, mundane morning or evening routines, and proof of the transcendent power of music.

Where the Butterflies Go in the Rain is out now on all digital streaming platforms.