ACTOR-director Manny Castañeda, his close friend, Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) director Jose “Joey” Javier Reyes announced in a Facebook past on July 1. He passed away on June 30, according to a later announcement from the Castaneda family.

Mr. Castañeda is known for his part in the films Aliw (1979), Oro Plata Mata (1981), Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas (1986), and Sakal, Sakali, Saklolo (2007). He is also known for his roles on television series like Makiling and FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano. His final acting credit according to IMDb.com was in Makiling, where he was in 10 episodes this yar.

Among the movies he directed are Sa Kabilugan ng Buwan (1997), May Isang Pamilya (1999), and Shame (2000).

In a Facebook post, Mr. Reyes recalled how he and the late actor were childhood friends, especially since college.

“We were inseparable since that time, all throughout college … until we both ended up teaching then finding our place in the insane world of show business,” he said.

Mr. Castañeda’s wake is ongoing until July 5 at the Sanctuarium at Araneta Ave. in Quezon City. The innurment will be on July 6. — BH Lacsamana