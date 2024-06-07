A WAX image of award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is set to grace the star-studded halls of Madame Tussauds Singapore this year.

Ms. Salonga is best known for her iconic performances as Kim in Miss Saigon, the singing voice of Disney princesses Jasmine and Mulan, and as the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway. She has toured worldwide as a singer, performing sold-out concerts.

“We are truly excited and honored to have Lea’s wax figure,” shared Elaine Quek, Head of Sales and Marketing at Madame Tussauds Singapore, said in a statement. “Madame Tussauds has always been about showcasing remarkable talent and bringing the audience closer to them through lifelike wax figures. We know a lot of people all over the world are excited to see Lea Salonga in wax. The whole Filipino community globally is beaming with pride, that’s why we knew we had to reach out to her and make it happen here.”

“When my manager said this is happening, that Madame Tussauds is interested in making a wax figure of me, it was an absolute honor and privilege to be asked. It’s fantastic!” Ms. Salonga was quoted as saying during her sitting session with the Madame Tussauds Singapore team of sculptors and artists.

The wax figure is set to be unveiled in the third quarter of this year.

Madame Tussauds Singapore is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with figure launches, activities, and promotions throughout the year.